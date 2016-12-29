5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 AM. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 29, 2016, 11.31 AM | Source: PTI

5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 AM. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 AM. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane
Five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train derailed this morning between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations in Thane district, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 AM. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.

The incident comes a day after the Ajmer-Sealdah express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 62 passengers injured.

Tags  Kurla-Ambernath Kalyan Ajmer-Sealdah Kanpur
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login