Sources tell CNBC-TV18 the Cabinet has approved the ordinance related to the withdrawal of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.
4-year Jail, Rs 5000 penalty if you use old notes after March 31
According to the ordinance anyone possessing old notes post March 31, 2017 will have to face 4-year jail term and those involved in transactions have to pay a penalty of Rs 5000.
HP Ranina, SC Senior Advocate, said that it is an exaggerated punishment, but he said this ordinance could likely be changed.
