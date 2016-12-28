33% horizontal reservation for women in police service

The Puducherry government today approved 33 percent 'horizontal reservation' (reservation in unfilled quota in each category) for women candidates in the direct recruitment to non gazetted posts of police.

A Home Department notification said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had approved of the introduction of 33 percent horizontal reservation Horizontal reservation means quota for each category will become operational only if the miniu quota earmarked is not filled up The notification said the horizontal reservation of 33 percent would be available in direct recruitment in non gazetted posts from the rank of constables to Sub Inspectors.

The reservation is available in each of the general, OBC, MBC, SC, Extreme Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims and Backward Tribes categories, it said.