Dec 28, 2016, 10.16 PM | Source: PTI
The reservation is available in each of the general, OBC, MBC, SC, Extreme Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims and Backward Tribes categories, it said.
33% horizontal reservation for women in police service
|
A Home Department notification said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had approved of the introduction of 33 percent horizontal reservation Horizontal reservation means quota for each category will become operational only if the miniu quota earmarked is not filled up The notification said the horizontal reservation of 33 percent would be available in direct recruitment in non gazetted posts from the rank of constables to Sub Inspectors.
