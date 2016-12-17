155 cartons of IMFL seized from bank cash van

Dec 17, 2016, 04.39 PM | Source: PTI

155 cartons of IMFL seized from bank cash van

155 cartons of IMFL seized from bank cash van
Acting on a tip off, the police team searched the cash van bearing a Haryana registration number between Donar and Beta Chowk and seized 155 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Additional Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmad told reporters.

Two persons, both residents of Darbhanga, were arrested from the van.

Investigation was on to find out the whether the bank sticker was genuine, the ASP said.

He said that after prohibition, the police were getting information about liquor being transported mainly from Haryana in ambulance, vehicles carrying vegetables and cash vans of banks for which a strict surveillance was on.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed concern over trade of liquor from a far off state like Haryana into the state and instructed police to unearth the network.

 

Tags  IMFL cash van Haryana cartons seized
155 cartons of IMFL seized from bank cash van
