Seven persons were left injured as 12 coaches of Ajmer Sealdah Express Train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Dec 28, 2016, 08.05 AM | Source: NEWS18.com

12 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derail, 7 injured

Seven persons were left injured as 12 coaches of Ajmer Sealdah Express Train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Roora railway station in Kanpur Dehat district.

UP DGP Javeed Ahmed has confirmed the accident on Twitter.

"Derailment near Rura Kanpur. Rescue going on. 16 rescued admitted to hospital. No casualty so far," he tweeted.
