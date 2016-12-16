100 Chinese firms take part in 'Make in India' event in China

About 100 Chinese firms took part in a 'Make in India' business forum organised today by the Indian Consulate of Shanghai at Gaoyou town to attract investments.

The 'Make in India' Business Forum focusing on the investment opportunities available in India for Chinese entrepreneurs was organised at Gaoyou, a county-level industrial hub.

Nearly 100 local companies from Gaoyou from sectors like photovoltaic cells, textile, garments and textile machinery, electrical appliances, renewable energy and real estate and construction participated at the seminar, a press release by the consulate said.

During the investment forum, Consul General Prakash Gupta made presentations about the policy incentives available to foreign investors in each of the above sectors and assured Gaoyou companies of necessary facilitation in their investment plans for India.

Ruling Communist Party of China's Gou Feng Cheng, who is Secretary of Gaoyou, also interacted with the Consul General and it was decided that Gaoyou leaders would be heading a high level investors' delegation on a visit to India next year, the release said.

Yangzhou city, under which Gaoyou is located, had hosted a large scale business forum and an India Week in September.

The India Week celebrations included an Indian film festival, food festival, art exhibition and a cultural performance.

The 'Make in India' seminar was a follow-up to deepening engagement with Yangzhou city, which continues to be a key focus partner for the Indian Consulate in Shanghai for 2016, the release said.