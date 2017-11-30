App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCurrent Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Underground metro exposes commuters to cancer-causing agents : Study

The polluted air was responsible for about 6.5 million deaths worldwide in 2015. Particulate matter is considered to be one of the most toxic forms of air pollution, researchers said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Travelling in underground metro trains may expose commuters to higher concentrations of cancer-causing agents, a study conducted in the US has warned.

The polluted air was responsible for about 6.5 million deaths worldwide in 2015. Particulate matter is considered to be one of the most toxic forms of air pollution, researchers said.

Two major compounds found in airborne particulate are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and hexavalent chromium.

Both types of compounds include carcinogens as well as chronic non-cancer health risks, such as cardiovascular and respiratory distress.

related news

The researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) in the US found that the maximum Excess Lifetime Cancer Risk for the Red Line was 10 times higher than the acceptable threshold of one-in-a-million, set by government and health organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This was the result of high levels of airborne hexavalent chromium measured within the train cars, likely due to a buildup of dust resulting from friction on the steel tracks, as well as the lack of ventilation on the underground line.

For the study, published in the journal Aerosol and Air Quality Research, the researchers collected air samples using battery-operated devices with particle sensors.

On roadways, measurements were taken inside a zero-emissions test vehicle, while for railways, measurements were taken both on train platforms and inside cars, with the assumption that commuters spend about 25 percent of their time on the platform and 75 percent on the train.

Samples were collected on either Teflon or quartz microfiber filters and analysed to determine concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and transition metals.

Using cancer potency factors obtained from the EPA and California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), cancer and non-cancerous health risks were calculated based on a lifetime of exposure commuting one hour a day, five days a week, for 50 weeks a year, and assuming 30 years of employment.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.