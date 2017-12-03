App
Dec 03, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt working on plastic ban: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is working on a plastic ban in the state and exploring other options to protect the environment, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Saturday.

"We are also in process for treatment of waste water before it goes into the sea," he said.

Environment protection should made be a people’s movement to make it more effective, he said after inaugurating the National Conference on Environment 2017 in Mumbai.

The Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Manjula Chellur, Chairman National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Swatanter Kumar and Maharashtra ministers Ramdas Kadam and Deepak Kesarkar were present at the event.

