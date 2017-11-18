Evidence recording completed in case against Abu Salem

A Delhi court on today completed recording evidence in a case against gangster Abu Salem for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, was granted bail in 2013 in the present case. However, he is currently jailed in various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Salem, along with five other accused, is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash.

According to the prosecution, Salem allegedly demanded the money from Gupta and his son Abhishek in April 2002, threatening that he would eliminate their family members if the demand was not fulfilled.

The other accused facing trial are Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohd Ashraf. One of the accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died during the course of the trial.

Police claims to have recorded some of the telephone calls made by Salem to Gupta.