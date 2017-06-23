Virat Kohli faces chin music from Gavaskar, BCCI over Anil Kumble's exit

Moneycontrol News

With questions being raised on his attitude following the resignation of Anil Kumble, captain Virat Kohli finds himself facing the heat with cricketing greats and the board training guns at him.

The captain reportedly has been warned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make sure that the team delivers, else be prepared to face the music from the board.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar blasted the team players for the mishap. The batting legend came down heavily against the attitude among the present crop saying "So you want softies. You want somebody to just tell you, ‘ok boys, don’t practice today because you guys are not feeling well, ok take a holiday, go shopping’."

"You want that kind of a person. If somebody is a hard taskmaster and he has got you results like Anil Kumble has got over the last one year. If any of the players are complaining, I feel those players are the ones who should be left out of the team," he told NDTV.

Gavaskar had earlier brushed aside the news about the spat saying it is not always possible for the coach and captain to be 'on the same page',

Gavaskar who was disappointed by the outcome of the spat also asked Kohli to make clear his side of the story. He raised concerns about the autonomy of CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) consisting Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman and questioned the need of it if the captain was calling the shots.