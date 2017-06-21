Underdog millionaire: Pakistan cricketers make a fortune after winning Champions Trophy

Moneycontrol News

Pakistani players have become millionaires overnight — thanks to defeating India and winning their first Champions Trophy.

The Pakistani team received a heroes' welcome on Tuesday upon returning from England. Amid all the celebration, the players found themselves being showered with gifts and cash rewards by the government, the cricket board and prominent personalities.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore (Pakistani rupee) to each player. Sharif has also organised a grand reception for the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced a cash bonus of Rs 2.9 crore (Pakistani rupee) to the team as part of the contract, besides giving a cash bonus of Rs 1 crore to every player.

Pakistan will also receive more than Rs 20 crore from the International Cricket Council as Champions Trophy prize money.

Pakistani real estate tycoon Riaz Malik also announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and promised a plot to every player.

The players are also expected to earn a lot more from endorsements in the cricket-crazy nation.

Players like Fakhar Zaman, Rumaan Raees and Fahim Ashraf made their One Day International (ODI) debut during the Champions Trophy.

Others like Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim and 18-year-old spinner Shadab Khan were playing their first Champions Trophy. The team was ranked eighth and last out of all playing teams at the beginning of the tournament.