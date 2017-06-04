App
Jun 04, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Team India's hotel under lockdown after London attack

According to media reports, the security around the Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team hotels have been increased and traffic has also been curbed for a while.

Team India's hotel under lockdown after London attack

There has been a lockdown of the hotel of the Indian cricket team in Birmingham after Saturday night's terror attack a hundred miles away in London.

India and Pakistan will play at Edgbaston on Sunday in an ICC Champions Trophy game.

According to media reports, the security around the Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team hotels have been increased and traffic has also been curbed for a while.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been informed that both the teams are safe and are provided full security.

On Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack, assailants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area.

The London Ambulance service said at least 20 people had been taken to six hospitals across the city. Three major London hospitals said that they were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

Britain’s Sun newspaper said seven people were feared killed and two attackers were shot dead by police near London Bridge.

The attacks come days ahead of June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

