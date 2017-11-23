Ex-BCCI President Anurag Thakur wants names of 13 spot-fixers 'who are roaming free' to be revealed

Everyone remembers that time back in 2013 when a spot-fixing scandal had rocked Indian cricket.

This had led to the suspension of S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila.

In February 2013, Justice Mudgal had submitted 13 names involved in the scandal to the Supreme Court.

Now, ex-BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur has just told the Supreme Court to reveal the names of the 13 spot-fixers and making the names of those involved in the 2013 infamous spot-fixing scandal public.

The names were submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope by the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee in February 2014.

Thakur was removed as BCCI President by the Supreme Court in January this year and had said that had the BCCI been more pro-active in punishing guilty-cricketers and administrators involved in spot-fixing, it would not be in the “mess” it is now.

BJP parliamentarian from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur, is now ready with his ‘National Sports Ethics Commission Bill’ which he soon plans to introduce in the Lok Sabha as a private member’s bill.

The bill, that is likely to be introduced in the winter budget session, aims to curb the menace of match-fixing, age fraud and sexual harassment in sports and also provide a provision for a 10-year jail term for match-fixing, apart from the imposition of life ban in certain cases.

Thakur said that the issue where the entire episode started was not resolved and other issues against the BCCI were opened.

They further added that “some A, B and C players are still roaming free after so many years”.

To this end, the bill proposes a National Sports Ethics Commission which shall enforce the conviction and punishment.

The bill also recommends that the commission take over pending cases related to sports from the judiciary. It also calls for each sports federation making its own ethics guideline.

"The moment it is introduced, the debate will start. Betting, however, is not a part of it,” he said as per a News-18 report.

Apart from the 10-year jail for match-fixing, the bill also proposes a jail term of six years, and Rs 1 lakh fine for age fraud.

Earlier, the sports ministry had ordered the NADA to conduct tests on cricketers and had sought the BCCI cooperation to enforce the World Anti-Doping Code on Indian cricketers. BCCI had refused compliance, stating that it is not subject to the jurisdiction of the NADA.