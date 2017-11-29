BCCI unofficially retires Sachin Tendulkar's number 10 jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it has 'unofficially' retired jersey number 10 belonging to Sachin Tendulkar from the Indian men's cricket team, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The number 10 jersey was worn by Tendulkar throughout his 24-year-long career in all One Day Internationals and in the single Twent20 International he played.

The move is aimed at keeping the jersey number associated only with the Tendulkar from here on.

According to the report, top players from the Indian team agreed that it made sense for number 10 to be retired.

Tendulkar retired from all formats of the sport in 2013. However, it was in March 2012 that he wore the jersey for the last time, during an Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Since his retirement, the number 10 jersey was unused for almost five years before Mumbai's fast bowler Shardul Thakur was granted the number during his ODI debut at Colombo in August.

Thakur was trolled on social media after he donned the prestigious jersey number.

According to the report, a BCCI official said, "It unnecessarily creates controversy and players get criticised. So it’s better to retire the number unofficially. Players, though, can wear it when they play for India A or for say a non-international list A match but not during an international.”

Tendulkar's Indian Premier League side, the Mumbai Indians, had incidentally retired the number 10 jersey in 2013 following his retirement. Mumbai Indians had also run a social media campaign urging BCCI to retire the jersey.

Across the world, various sports teams have retired jerseys of famous players such as the LA Lakers retiring the number 24 jersey after Kobe Bryant retired and the number 33 jersey after Kareem Abdul Jabbar called it a day. Chicago Bulls retired number 23 for the legendary Michael Jordan.