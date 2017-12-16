App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Dec 16, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Series win at stake for both India and Sri Lanka

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s double hundred, India routed Sri Lanka in the second ODI after going down tamely in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With both the teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the first two games, the stage is nicely set for a pulsating encounter at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s double hundred, India routed Sri Lanka in the second ODI after going down tamely in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

India’s record in deciders in bilateral ODI series at home is enviable, having suffered just one loss against South Africa in the 2015 five-match ODI series.

With Shikhar Dhawan chipping in with a half-century and Shreyas Iyer hitting 88 in the previous match, the Indian batting order seems to be back in form and would be expected to supply the runs in the series decider.

related news

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has some fond memories of Vishakhapatnam as he had announced his arrival on the international stage with a blistering 148 against Pakistan in 2005.

The decider could also be the last chance for Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey to cement their place in the middle order, especially after Iyer made a strong case with his performance in Mohali.

The bowling department also looks sorted with Bhuivneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah looking the part.

The Sri Lankans on the other hand, smarting from Rohit Sharma's onslaught, will be taking solace from the fact that Angelo Mathews, who seemed to be struggling with his fitness after completing his century in the last match, is fit to fire for his team in this crucial match.

The Lankans will also need Suranga Lakmal to reprise his Dharamsala effort in Vizag if they want to take the initiative early in the game.

The coastal conditions could remind the visitors about Lanka more of Colombo and Lankan skipper Thisara Perera in the pre-match press conference felt that the pitch could be slow with a lot of turn.

India have won five out of six ODIs they've played at this stadium and on the individual milestone front, Dhoni needs 102 more to become the fourth Indian to reach 10,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

tags #cricket #India #Sports

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.