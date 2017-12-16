Series win at stake for both India and Sri Lanka

With both the teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the first two games, the stage is nicely set for a pulsating encounter at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s double hundred, India routed Sri Lanka in the second ODI after going down tamely in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

India’s record in deciders in bilateral ODI series at home is enviable, having suffered just one loss against South Africa in the 2015 five-match ODI series.

With Shikhar Dhawan chipping in with a half-century and Shreyas Iyer hitting 88 in the previous match, the Indian batting order seems to be back in form and would be expected to supply the runs in the series decider.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has some fond memories of Vishakhapatnam as he had announced his arrival on the international stage with a blistering 148 against Pakistan in 2005.

The decider could also be the last chance for Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey to cement their place in the middle order, especially after Iyer made a strong case with his performance in Mohali.

The bowling department also looks sorted with Bhuivneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah looking the part.

The Sri Lankans on the other hand, smarting from Rohit Sharma's onslaught, will be taking solace from the fact that Angelo Mathews, who seemed to be struggling with his fitness after completing his century in the last match, is fit to fire for his team in this crucial match.

The Lankans will also need Suranga Lakmal to reprise his Dharamsala effort in Vizag if they want to take the initiative early in the game.

The coastal conditions could remind the visitors about Lanka more of Colombo and Lankan skipper Thisara Perera in the pre-match press conference felt that the pitch could be slow with a lot of turn.

India have won five out of six ODIs they've played at this stadium and on the individual milestone front, Dhoni needs 102 more to become the fourth Indian to reach 10,000 runs in one-day international cricket.