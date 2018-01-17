App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jan 17, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SA v IND 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara's run out in both innings sets new record

The last batsman to get run out in both innings of a Test match was Stephen Fleming while playing against Zimbabwe in the year 2000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When Cheteshwar Pujara ran himself out on Wednesday, not only did run aground India's hopes of making a comeback in the second Test, he also became the first Indian ever to have been run out in both innings of a Test match.

Moreover, Pujara also became the first batsman in the world to do so in 18 years, and the first one to do so in the 21st century. This was also the third time a batsman was run out in both innings while playing against South Africa and the first time it happened on South African soil.

Overall, this is the 25th such instance in the history of Test cricket. Pujara is the third number three batsman ever to have this dubious record to his name.

The last batsman to get run out in both innings of a Test match was Stephen Fleming while playing against Zimbabwe in the year 2000 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Coming back to the ongoing Test at Centurion, South Africa picked two wickets in quick succession on the final day to consolidate its hold over the match. India had ended Day 4 on 35/3 in 23.0 overs with Pujara and Parthiv Patel remaining not out for 11 and 5 respectively.

#Cheteshwar Pujara #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Sports

