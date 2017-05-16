RPS vs MI IPL LIVE score, updates: Can table topper Mumbai stop Pune's juggernaut?

Live now
May 16, 2017 05:26 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The clash between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant will start at 8.00 pm at the Wankhede Stadium.
In both those victories, Pune were well-assisted by Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir. On Tuesday, both will not be there, having returned to their respective countries for national duty.
More than anything, two-time champions Mumbai will be looking for revenge, having lost to Pune in both the league matches.
Today's losing team will take on the winner of the Eliminator, in Bengaluru on May 17, between Sunrisers Hyderabad, who placed third with 17 points, and Kolkata Knight Riders (4th with 16 points) in the second Qualifier match.
While the winner of the match, at the Wankhede stadium, will enter the final, the loser will get another chance of making it.
It’s crunch time now in IPL 2017. Tuesday’s IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians, the league stage toppers, and Rising Pune Supergiant, who finished second, will decide the first finalist for Sunday’s title clash.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. We'll bring you the latest updates on the potential nail-biter as the two teams clash.