Rewind: 5 players who helped India lift the 2013 Champions Trophy

Moneycontrol News

On June 23, 2013, India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy for the second time as MS Dhoni became the the only captain to win all three major international cricket events.

India outperformed and defied low expectations in English conditions to win what was supposed to be cricket's last "mini World Cup". However, the tournament is now being held again after a gap of four years.

As India gears up to defend its title on British shores, here's a look at five Indian players who helped India to victory in 2013:

Ravindra Jadeja

With 12 wickets in five matches, Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He was also adjudged 'Man of the Final' for scoring a quick-fire 33 under immense pressure and picking up the two key wickets of Ian Bell and Jos Buttler in a tense, rain-hit game.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan did the talking with the bat as he amassed 363 runs in five matches including two consecutive centuries against West Indies and South Africa and a half-century against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. He also scored 48 against Pakistan. He was awarded 'Man of the tournament' for his consistent batting displays.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was seen throwing himself around at will as he led India's fielding attack in the tournament. The left-hander took six catches and was exceptional in the field throughout the tournament.

MS Dhoni

The Indian captain was responsible for nine dismissals across the tournament. He was also key in keeping the side calm as they successfully defended 124 in 20 overs in the final against England.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored 177 runs in the tournament including crucial innings of 65 against South Africa, 52 against West Indies and 33 against Sri Lanka in the semi-final.