Ravi Shastri to apply for Indian cricket team's next coach

Moneycontrol News

Former Indian captain Ravi Shastri on Tuesday announced his inclination to take the mantle of the Indian cricket team as the head coach.

Shastri made the announcement to a newspaper after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the original deadline to submit applications. His decision comes a week after former Indian captain Anil Kumble resigned as the coach following a prolonged tiff with captain Virat Kohli. Kumble called his partnership with Kohli "untenable".

Earlier this month, the BCCI in a surprise move, declined to renew Kumble's contract as it neared its end, in spite of a commendable performance. BCCI had also invited applications for the positions of the head coach before the Champions Trophy began. This had first sparked speculations about a possible spat between Kumble and Kohli.

Shastri has previously served as India's Team Director from 2014 to 2016. His position included coaching after the 2015 World Cup when Duncan Fletcher's coaching tenure ended.

During his tenure as the team director and later as the acting-coach, the team won four and lost five Tests out of 12 Test matches, while three other Tests were drawn against Australia, England and South Africa.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), India won 24 matches and 13, while three yielded no result which included series against Sri Lanka, West Indies and the Asia Cup.

In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), India won nine matches and lost six.

The team also reached the semi-finals of both, the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World Twenty20.

Shastri's contract was also not automatically extended after the term ended and had to reapply for the position of head coach in 2016, when he had incidentally lost-out to Kumble.

Shastri had earlier served as an interim coach of the Indian team during a tour of Bangladesh. This was weeks after Greg Chappell abruptly resigned as the coach in the aftermath of the 2007 World Cup debacle.

It is learnt that Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput, among others have also applied for the position.