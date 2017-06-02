Ramachandra Guha leaves BCCI with an explosive resignation letter

Historian and cricket writer Ramachandra Guha resigned as a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

His resignation letter sent to the Chief of CoA, Vinod Rai, spoke of difference of opinion with other committee members, conflict of interest in the board, player contracts and players having too much power.

Too much power to players

Guha said that the players currently have too much power, referring to the recent feud between coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli and how players could "veto" any decision, referring to Kumble's contract not being extended.

“If BCCI mandarins bow down to the superstars who are used to having their way in such matters, they may regret it as board officials may be next in line. The players may try to get rid of anyone whose views and comments they don’t appreciate, or who stands up to their hegemony,” he said.

Kumble's tenure not extended

Guha praised Kumble's performance as the head coach and said that it was wrong to not extend his contract.

"In a system based on justice and merit, the head coach's term would have been extended. Instead, Kumble was left hanging, and then told that the post would be re-advertised afresh," he said.

He also said that the matter could have been dealt better considering the Champions Trophy is currently underway.

Conflict of interest

Guha also expressed disappointment over the ongoing cases of conflict of interest where some national coaches were given a ten-month contract, enabling them to coach Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. He also questioned commentators being player agents.

"Sunil Gavaskar is head of a company which represents Indian cricketers while commenting on those cricketers as part of the BCCI TV commentary panel. This is a clear conflict of interest," he said.

MS Dhoni given 'A' contract

Calling it a "superstar syndrome", he also questioned the board's decision to give MS Dhoni an 'A' contract in spite of him having retired from Test cricket.

"I had pointed out that awarding MS Dhoni an ‘A’ contract when he had explicitly ruled himself out from all Test matches was indefensible on cricketing grounds, and sends absolutely the wrong message," he said.