No Jumbo innings for Anil Kumble despite promising Test, ODI & T20 wins

Moneycontrol News

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday stepped down as the coach of the Indian cricket team after falling out with Captain Virat Kohli.

In his resignation letter sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he said that Virat Kohli had reservations with his style and about him continuing as the coach.

He also said that despite attempts to resolve misunderstandings, the partnership had become "untenable".

"Jumbo's" tenure was supposed to end after the forthcoming tour of West Indies. Several media organisations had reported about the tiff between the captain and the coach before the recently concluded Champions Trophy.

Member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Ramachandra Guha had also expressed his displeasure cited it as one of the reasons for stepping down from the Supreme Court appointed committee.

The BCCI had earlier invited applications for the position of the coach hinting that Kumble will not be given an automatic extension after his tenure ended.

In his near-twelve months at the helm as the head coach, the team's performance was commendable.

Here's how he fared:

His first assignment as the coach was a tour of the Caribbean. India won the four-match Test series 2-0 while the West Indies won the two matches Twenty20 (T20) series 1-0 after the second match got washed out. The T20s were played in Florida, USA.

His first assignment on home soil was against a weaker New Zealand side. India whitewashed the 'Kiwis' in the three-match Test series and won the One Day International (ODI) series 3-2 after a decider at Vizag. The team was appreciated for an all-round performance in the Test series.

India won the lone Test in what was Bangladesh's bilateral tour of India.

Playing against England, India drew the first match before winning the next four to win the Test series. The good show continued as they defeated England 2-1 in the ODI series and 2-1 coming from behind in the T20 series.

The real challenge for Kohli and Kumble's aggression-driven partnership was put to test when Australia won the first Test in a four-match series. India won the second Test at Bangalore before the 'Aussies' drew the third match at Ranchi. India defeated them at Dharamsala to win the series 2-1.

As a coach, Kumble's team won eight out of 13 ODI matches and two out of five T20 matches and 12 out of the 17 Test matches taking Kumble's win record in Tests to 70%. However, critics also point out that 13 out of the 17 Tests were played at home.