Network18 launches CricketNext, rakes in 2.8 mn visitors in 24 hrs 

Moneycontrol News

CricketNext, Network 18’s newly launched cricket news app, witnessed 2.8 million unique visitors during India vs Bangladesh match at ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

CricketNext claims to offer the fastest scorecard in the business along with features such as ‘From the Press Box,’ ‘From the Archives’ and ‘Off the Field’ which helps visitors stay updated about the happenings in the field as well as keep tabs on their favourite players.

“Leveraging the fact that CricketNext stands for the ‘Next’ best thing to watching a match live, with the launch of the app we aim to reach out to a wider audience making it the ‘Next’ destination for cricket,” said Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network 18 Digital.

News18.com, a Network 18 Digital property, locked in 42.5 million unique visitors last month, as per data available with Google Analytics. CricketNext experienced a massive single-day performance by locking 2.8 million unique visitors during India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“To take this experience further, we have a newly designed Android and iOS App to offer a more smart, light and fast experience of cricket,” he added.

(Disclaimer: CricketNext is developed by Network18 Group which also runs Moneycontrol)