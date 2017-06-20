App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jun 19, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network18 launches CricketNext, rakes in 2.8 mn visitors in 24 hrs 

CricketNext claims to offer fastest scorecard among peers. The app is available on Android Play and App Store.

Network18 launches CricketNext, rakes in 2.8 mn visitors in 24 hrs 

Moneycontrol News

CricketNext, Network 18’s newly launched cricket news app, witnessed 2.8 million unique visitors during India vs Bangladesh match at ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

CricketNext claims to offer the fastest scorecard in the business along with features such as ‘From the Press Box,’ ‘From the Archives’ and ‘Off the Field’ which helps visitors stay updated about the happenings in the field as well as keep tabs on their favourite players.

“Leveraging the fact that CricketNext stands for the ‘Next’ best thing to watching a match live, with the launch of the app we aim to reach out to a wider audience making it the ‘Next’ destination for cricket,” said Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network 18 Digital.

screenshots_2

News18.com, a Network 18 Digital property, locked in 42.5 million unique visitors last month, as per data available with Google Analytics. CricketNext experienced a massive single-day performance by locking 2.8 million unique visitors during India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“To take this experience further, we have a newly designed Android and iOS App to offer a more smart, light and fast experience of cricket,” he added.

(Disclaimer: CricketNext is developed by Network18 Group which also runs Moneycontrol)

 

tags #Business #cricket #startups #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.