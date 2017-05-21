MI vs RPS LIVE score, preview, IPL 2017 final updates: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first

Live now
May 21, 2017 07:43 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Likely teams:
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (w/k), Rohit Sharma (captain), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bat first.
Team News
Mumbai Indians could bring in Nitish Rana in place of Ambati Rayudu, who failed in the last two games, to strengthen their batting.
If Mitchell McClenaghan recovers in time, he could walk straight into the side in place of Mitchell Johnson.
Pune have a well-settled combination and, barring injury issues, it is highly unlikely that they will make any changes to their winning combination.
The key players in today's IPL final are:
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Mumbai Indians. He may have not scored many runs in this season’s IPL, but he certainly reserved his best for Mumbai, hitting two half-centuries in the three matches against them.
On a difficult wicket in Bengaluru in Qualifer 1, he rallied Pune after the loss of a couple of early wickets. His solid knock of 56 in that outing should give him a lot of confidence going into the title clash.
Steve Smith
Steven Smith’s captaincy was critical to Pune’s revival in the second half of the tournament. It saw them storm into the final by winning six of their last seven games.
The Aussie smashed a match-winning 84 from 54 balls in Pune’s first game against Mumbai, but hit a lean patch thereafter. Without a fifty in his last seven innings, he will be itching to get back among the runs.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
He will be playing his seventh IPL final and eyeing his third crown in the competition. No one knows more about performing in big finals than the ever-reliable Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He led India to two World Cup titles and Chennai Super Kings to successive IPL title triumphs in 2010 and 2011.
He may have been dropped as captain, but he’s played an active role out in the field, taking the lead in setting fields, often discussing with the bowlers and captain Smith on how to bowl and contain the opposition.
He played a match-turning knock in the Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai, hitting a quickfire 40 from 26 balls, which proved crucial in the final analysis. He is keen on adding another major title to his kitty.
Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat’s stock rose rapidly as the IPL progressed. Currently second in the wicket-taking list with 22 wickets in 11 games, at a strike rate of 11, he is the bowler to watch out in this battle between the teams from Maharashtra.
Not only does he pick wickets with the new ball, but is also is very good with the older one with his deadly change of pace. He has claimed 16 wickets in the end overs, second only to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar this season, at an average 8.68.
Parthiv Patel
Mumbai Indians will be relying on Parthiv Patel to give them another rollicking start in the early overs. Once he gets going, he is capable of taking apart any attack. He’s been consistent this season, scoring 391 runs in 15 matches.
Jasprit Bumrah
He is easily the best bowler in T20 cricket, capable of doing damage at any stage of the innings, be it at the start or death. In the Qualifier 2 match, he sent KKR tumbling as he registered sensational figures of three for seven in three overs, including a maiden.
Pune will need to come up with a strategy to counter the threat of Bumrah if they are to challenge Mumbai with the bat.
This year he has already taken 18 wickets from 15 games and is the player to watch out for in the final.
Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma has grown in confidence in the last couple of weeks. The pressure of keeping out Harbhajan Singh hasn’t bothered the leg-spinner who bowled a match-winning spell of four for 16 against KKR in Qualifier 2.
With Pune having all right-handers in their top six, Karn has a huge role to play with the ball in the final.
Face to face:
Pune are the only team to have completed a double over Mumbai in the league this year. In fact, they went a step further by outclassing the two-time champions in the Qualifier 1 match to advance to the final.
In the first meeting between the two teams in Pune, the hosts chased down a huge 185 for victory, while in the next, at the Wankhede, Pune did well to defend 160 in a thrilling finish.
In the Qualifier 1 match, Pune’s bowlers again rose to the occasion as Mumbai finished with 142 for nine, after being set 163 for victory.
The odds for today's MI vs RPS match are:
Rising Pune Supergiant 6/5; Mumbai Indians 4/6
The match starts at 8 pm IST.
The Supergiant go into the final with much confidence, having been the only team to outclass David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home venue -- the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, which is also the venue for the final.
Mumbai Indians were beaten by the Sunrisers by seven wickets at the same venue.
Interestingly, in both the games, the teams did not cross the 150-run mark, with the pacers doing well to check the flow of runs.
Another point to note is: teams batting first won five out of seven games at the venue this year, which should make the outcome of the toss interesting.
For Pune, this could well be their last appearance as their IPL contract is only for two years, and Steve Smith’s boys would be keen to sign off as champions of the world’s biggest T20 competition.