App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 16, 2017 11:41 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MI vs RPS IPL LIVE score, Qualifier 1, cricket score and updates: Mumbai lose, Pune advance to finals

We'll bring you the latest updates on the potential nail-biter as the two teams clash.

highlights

  • May 16, 11:41 PM (IST)

    And that's it folks. Mumbai lose the game by 20 runs and will have to fight it out to live another day. RPS go to the finals.

  • May 16, 11:39 PM (IST)

    WICKET! McClenaghan edges one to short third man and the fielder does the rest. Mumbai now need 29 off the last 3 balls.

  • May 16, 11:37 PM (IST)

    It's the final over of the innings and the ball is with Shardul Thakur.

  • May 16, 11:36 PM (IST)

    SIX! That was a close one. Rahane got under the ball and pouched it but trod on the boundary rope before getting rid of it. Mumbai need 30 off the last over.

  • May 16, 11:31 PM (IST)

    Unadkat back into the attack.

  • May 16, 11:30 PM (IST)

    SIX! That's a great shot by Bumrah. Hoists a slower delivery to the deep midwicket boundary and clears it with ease.

  • May 16, 11:27 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Karn Sharma mistimes one and skies it to a watchful Dhoni, who pouches it with ease. End of another good over by Jaydev Unadkat, just four off it and a wicket. 

  • May 16, 11:19 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Thakur to Patel, Christian lands a safe catch. Patel mistimes a length ball straight to Christian in the deep.

  • May 16, 11:14 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Krunal Pandya, looking for the boundary, gives an easy one at long off. SN Thakur to Krunal Pandya, Caught by Christian.

  • May 16, 11:13 PM (IST)

    FIFTY! Parthiv mistimes, ball flies to long on and lands short of two fielders. Sneaks in a single.
     

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.