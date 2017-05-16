MI vs RPS IPL LIVE score, Qualifier 1, cricket score and updates: Mumbai lose, Pune advance to finals

Live now
May 16, 2017 11:41 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! That's the end of the Pune innings. Tiwary gets run out at the non-striker's end after Dhoni sends him back. Mumbai need 163 to win the game.
Score: 162/4
Pune finish strong at 162 for 4 on slow wicket
Pune finished strong in the last two overs to go past 160 and set Mumbai a fighting total on a slow Wankhede pitch in the first qualifier. Mahendra Singh Dhoni changed gears in the last 12 balls, hitting four sixes, and, along with Tiwary, getting 41 runs for the team in the two overs.
Mumbai batsman have their work cut out, and an exciting chase is on the cards
Dhoni shines, Rahane, Tiwary contribute
Dhoni sizzled in the final stages, scoring a scorching 40 of 26 balls. Tiwary, who stayed with the former Indian captain to the end chipped in with a important 58 of 48 balls. Earlier Rahane steadied the Pune innings after the loss of two early wickets, and scored a crucial 56 of 43 balls.
Turning point: The 19th Over
Rohit Sharma had two options for the 19th over. McClenghan and Malinga. He went with the former, and may rue his choice. 26 runs came of the over, including a no-ball, two wides and three sixes. Pune, who looked they would struggle to get to 150 at the end of the 18, reached a competitive 162 for 4, with 15 coming of the last over.
Early inroads
Pune stumbled at the start losing two wickets in the first two overs. McClenghan brought one back to find the gap between Tripathi's bat and pad and crash into the middle stump. In the next Malinga over, captain Steve Smith fell to a top edge, easily taken at cover by Pandya. Pune just managed 33 runs of their Powerplay overs.
Powerplay overs.
Some momentum
The ninth over saw a shift in momentum towards Pune, with 15 runs coming of Hiren Pandya’s over, including a straight six by Ajinkya Rahane of the first ball. The Mumbai bowlers pulled it back in the next nine overs. But everything changed in the last two.
The Pitch
One thing to watch out for Mumbai will be the pitch. It's not the typical full-of-runs Wakhede pitch. It's on the slower side and the ball is stopping, and Pune's score of 160 may be a fighting one.
Tale of the toss
A big advantage for Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 match as they won the toss and elected to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant.
Mumbai brought back their premier pace bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan but surprisingly left out veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.
Parthiv Patel also came back into the team in place of team in place of Saurabh Tiwary, while Ambati Rayudu retained his place with Nitish Rana being dropped.
Pune made just one change with pace bowler Lockie Ferguson replacing all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has gone back home.
And that's it folks. Mumbai lose the game by 20 runs and will have to fight it out to live another day. RPS go to the finals.
It's the final over of the innings and the ball is with Shardul Thakur.
Unadkat back into the attack.
WICKET! Krunal Pandya, looking for the boundary, gives an easy one at long off. SN Thakur to Krunal Pandya, Caught by Christian.
