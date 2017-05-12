Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 10 updates: MI take up chase with gusto

11.00 pm

Mumbai Indian had taken up the gauntlet thrown at them by Kings XI Punjab raising 108 for 2 in 10 overs as they attempted to chase down a daunting target of 231 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. They need another 123 runs in the next 10 but have eight wickets in hand.

Catch of the match

Martin Guptill plucked a blinder at the long on fence to send back Lendl Simmons (59 off 32 balls) just when he was threatening to cut loose. The Mumbai’ opener’s big heave off Maxwell was taken one-handed by Guptill leaping backwards.

Open to the challenge

99 in 8.4 overs. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel provided a fantastic start for Mumbai. While Simmons was the dominating partner, Patel was not far behind, his three successive fours of Mohit Sharma being the highlight.

Riding the luck

Put down at 44 by Mohit Sharma at long off, Lendl Simmons celebrated his ‘life’ two balls later by carting spinner Axar Patel for two massive sixes, bringing up his 50 in the process. The Trinidadian tried too hard initially to get among the runs before settling down to what he does best, timing the ball.

10.00 pm

Kings XI Punjab set a massive target for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium as they made a bold bid to make the IPL10 playoffs.

Capitalising on a strong start they raised 230-3, their third best score in the tournament.

History against Mumbai

No team has chased 224 and won a game in the IPL. The highest total chased down was 214 by Rajasthan Royals against Deccan Chargers in the inaugural year of the tournament in 2008.

Saha aha!

93 not out, 55 balls, 11 fours, 3 sixes. The Punjab wicketkeeper justified the faith shown in him by the team management as they promoted him to open the innings with Martin Guptill.

Right from the time he smashed a four off the second ball he faced, he timed the ball sweetly collecting boundaries at will, going on to log his highest score in the last three seasons.

Even as he lost partners at the other end, the 32-year-old stood firm even unleashing the big shots.

Max effect

43 off 21 balls, five sixes and two fours. The Punjab stepped up at No3 and straightaway went after Mumbai most economical spinner Harbhajan Singh carting the veteran for three sixes.

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg ensured Punjab maintained the early momentum and finished with a high score.

Punjab’s Powerplay

60 runs in five overs, nine fours, one six. Mumbai bowlers boasted of the best economy rate (7.41) amongst all IPL teams before this game but Punjab openers made a mockery of it with a belligerent batting display.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah none of other three Mumbai bowlers were spared with Lasith Malinga the most expensive conceding 19 off his first over.

Brilliant Bumrah

4-0-24-1. When the rest of his bowling teammates went for more than 10 an over, Bumrah was the saving grace wth an economy rate of 6.00 and picking up the big wicket of Maxwell.

Bumrah displayed a cool head and the much-needed discipline on a pitch full of runs to emerge as the best bowler for Mumbai.

9.00 pm

Kings XI Punjab were on course to set a stiff target for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their quest to make the IPL10 playoffs. After the end of 10 overs, they had blazed away to 126 for one with their captain Glenn Maxwell going strong on 43 not out off 18 balls smashing five sixes.

Wah Saha

43 not out, 26 balls, eight fours. The Punjab wicketkeeper justified the faith shown in him by the team management as they promoted him to open the innings with Martin Guptill. And right from the time he smashed a four off the second ball he faced, he timed the ball sweetly collecting boundaries at will, going on to log his highest score of the season. He was also involved in two fruitful partnerships by the 10th over — 68 runs off 5.3 overs with Guptill and 58 runs off 4.3 overs with his captain Maxwell.

Punjab power in Powerplay

60 runs in five overs, nine fours, one six. Mumbai bowlers boasted of the best economy rate (7.41) amongst all IPL teams before this game but Punjab openers made a mockery of it with a belligerent batting display. Barring Jasprit Bumrah (2-0-12-0) none of the other three Mumbai bowlers were spared with Lasith Malinga the most expensive conceding 19 off his first over.

