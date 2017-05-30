App
May 30, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL valuation jumps to $3.8 bn in 2017, KKR most valuable team: Report

After a troubled 2016 season, the value of the IPL System grew 9 percent in 2017 to USD 3.8 billion – an all-time high bar the 2010 record of USD 4.1 billion, says the report.

Moneycontrol News

Ten seasons down the line, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has established itself as the most thrilling and anticipated T20 league in the world.

It has made players rich, made money for the franchisee owners, sponsors and India as a whole. This success has made stakeholders curious about the worth of IPL as an economic asset, says a report by brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

"After a troubled 2016 season, the value of the IPL System grew 9 percent in 2017 to USD 3.8 billion – an all-time high bar the 2010 record of USD 4.1 billion. This can be attributed to the stakeholders’ renewed confidence in the IPL management following the appointment of the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA), as well as to a number of innovations in fan experience and pure cricketing excellence, all driving up the interest and participation in the tournament," the report says.

IPL

The company treated IPL as a single commercial entity, the 'IPL System', calculating the combined business values across all segments of the IPL.

"We have aggregated the income that both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchisees will achieve, and the expenditure that each will incur. All cross-charged income/expenditure has therefore been ignored," Brand Finance says.

Among the teams participating in the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) topped the Brand Finance IPL league table with a brand value of USD 58.6 million and the fastest year-on-year (YoY) growth of 24 percent.

Despite missing out on the title this year, KKR has consistently qualified for the playoff stages in recent editions. The team has displayed strong leadership skills, team bonding, and a clear approach to composition and winning tactics, the report says.

ipl2

This year’s champions, Mumbai Indians, were declared as the most powerful brand among all franchises, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 71.

"However Mumbai Indians have been less adept at capitalising on this strength than KKR. MI’s brand value is second to that of KKR, at USD 54.1 million, up 17 percent from 2016," Brand Finance says.

