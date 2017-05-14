IPL Points Table 2017: RPS vs KXIP a knockout; where teams stand now

With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians winning the two matches yesterday, today’s Royal Pune Supergiants vs Kings XI Punjab match has become a knockout.

The contest will be keenly watched by Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the result will determine whether it plays qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians or goes into the eliminators.

MI (20) and SRH (17) occupy the top two positions on the IPL points table. Kolkata Knight Riders (16) are third followed by RPS (16), who have a poorer run rate.

If RPS wins, they will surge to number 2 with 18 and avoid the eliminators. They will take on Mumbai in the qualifier 1.

SRH will be hoping that doesn’t happen, because they will get pushed to number 3 and will take on KKR in the first eliminator. Kings XI Punjab will be knocked out.

If Kings XI Punjab win, they will make it to the playoffs with 16 points and knock Pune out on run rate. The top of the table will remain unchanged, and MI and SRH will play qualifier 1, while KXIP will take on KKR in the first eliminator.

IPL points table and playoff matches…

…if RPS wins: MI 20, RPS 18, SRH 17, KKR 16. MI take on RPS in Mumbai on May 16 in qualifier 1; SRH will take on KKR in the eliminator 1 on May 17 in Bengaluru.

…if KXIP wins: MI 20, SRH 17, KKR 16, KXIP 16. MI take on SRH in Mumbai on May 16 in qualifier 1; KKR play KXIP in the eliminator on May 17.