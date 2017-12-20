IPL auction dates announced; to be held in Bengaluru

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.

"Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28," the official said.

Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.

The IPL Governing Council is also mulling changing timing of the matches for matches from the upcoming season, according to a report by News18. Subject to approval from the television broadcasters Star India, BCCI is likely to move the 8 pm matches to 7 pm.

The 8 pm start has often seen the matches continue well past midnight, thus causing a problem to the fans at the stadium and to parents of kids at home, watching on television, according to the report.