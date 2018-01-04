App
Jan 04, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni back at CSK, Mumbai retain Rohit Sharma, Kohli stays at RCB

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will join Delhi Daredevils as the Head Coach while Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir has been released.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Signalling the countdown to the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, all eight franchises on Thursday announced the list of players they are set to retain for the upcoming season.

Here's the full list of players retained by each franchise:

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, AB de Villiers

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel

The Delhi Daredevils also announced that former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will take over as their Head Coach.

Kolkata Knight Riders released their skipper Gautam Gambhir from the squad.

The players who have not been retained by their respective teams will be placed in the auction.

According to the rules, a franchise can use maximum of either 3 retentions or 3 RTM.

If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 Right to Match (RTM).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who will be returning to the league after serving two-year suspensions, are allowed to retain players who played for their respective squads in the 2015 IPL season and those who were part of now defunct teams Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL Retention 2018 Table

Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked to Rs 80 crore from Rs 66 crore for the 2018 season and will be further increase to Rs 82 and Rs 85 crore respectively in 2019 and 2020.

The minimum spend has been fixed at 75 percent of the salary cap for each season.

The player retention price guideline for salary cap charged has also been set as Rs 33 crore (for 3 players pre auction), Rs 21 crore (for 2 players pre-auction) and Rs 12.5 crore (for 1 player retained pre-auction).

Each squad can consist of a maximum number of 25 players (up to 8 overseas players) and a minimum of 18.

The IPL auction is slated to happen on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore.

(With PTI inputs)

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #Indian Premier League #MS Dhoni #Sports

