IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad must tame Gujarat Lions to qualify for playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to keep it simple. With 15 points from 13 matches, they must beat Gujarat Lions to make sure they qualify for the playoffs. A win will give them an outside chance of making the top two, and avoiding the eliminator. Even if they lose, they can go through if Kings XI Punjab (14 points from 13 games) lose their final game to Rising Pune Supergiant.

Start:

8 pm IST

Venue watch:

The Green Park stadium in Kanpur was in the news for all the wrong reasons yesterday amid allegations of match-fixing and pitch tampering. The ground that made its IPL debut last season is the second home venue of the Gujarat Lions and looks to be loaded with runs.

It has hosted one game this season, a high-scoring one between DD and GL.

Put into bat, Gujarat amassed a huge 195 for five before Delhi courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's 57-ball 96 pulled off a stunning run chase to win by two wickets with two balls to spare.

Odds:

Gujarat Lions 6/5, Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/6

Face to Face:

Sunrisers crushed Gujarat by nine wickets in their first match earlier in the tournament in Hyderabad. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid mesmerised the Lions, claiming three for 19 to restrict the visitors to 135. David Warner smashed a quickfire 76 not out from 45 balls and Moises Henriques an unbeaten 52 to take the reigning champions to an emphatic victory, with 27 balls to spare.

It would take one hell of an effort from the struggling Lions to upstage Sunrisers, whom they are yet to beat in their three head-to-head games so far. Last year too, Sunrisers completed a double on the Suresh Raina-led team with a couple of easy wins in the league stages.

Gujarat have won just one of their last five games and have lost a couple of their key overseas players, including opener Brendon McCullum and fast bowler Andrew Tye.

Players to watch:

David Warner: The Sunrisers captain would be looking to lead from the front with the bat and steer his team to victory with another dominating performance. He has been in superb form in the tournament and is the only batsman to cross the 500-run mark in IPL-10 with three half-centuries and a hundred.

Shikhar Dhawan: After a slow start, Shikhar Dhawan has finally found his groove heading into the business end of the tournament. He is second in the run scoring chart, just behind his captain, with 450 runs in 12 games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The go-to-man with the ball for Sunrisers at any stage of the innings. Kumar leads the bowling charts with 23 wickets in 12 games and has been quite effective in the death overs with his ability to bowl consistent yorkers and fox the batsmen with his clever change of pace.

Suresh Raina: This is the first time in 10 seasons of the IPL that Suresh Raina won't feature in the play-offs. He has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign by Gujarat. Currently, he is third in the run scoring chart with 440 runs in 13 games and would be looking to end the tournament on a high with another cracking innings.

Team news:

It will be interesting to see if Sunrisers retain Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammed Nabi, who opened the bowling against Mumbai Indians and bowled an economical spell of one for 13 in four overs. Batsman Deepak Hooda may come in to replace all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Gujarat Lions could give some of untried players like Tejas Baroka, Pratham Singh and Shelley Shaurya a chance in their final game of the tournament but they would also be keen to end with a win. Interestingly, they have played with just three overseas players in their last few games as they didn't opt for replacements for Tye and McCullum.

Likely lineups

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (w/k), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik (w/k), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni.