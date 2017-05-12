App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
May 12, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2017: Its pride vs survival when Rising Pune Supergiant meet Delhi Daredevils

With 16 points from 12 outings and a low net run rate, Pune will look to win both their matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Rising Pune Supergiant, 16 points from 12 outings and a low net run rate, will be seeking to win both their matches to not only qualify for the playoffs but also make it to the coveted top two position.

Delhi Daredevils are already out of the tournament and have nothing to lose. Today’s game is an opportunity for their top order — packed with young India prospects like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant – to showcase their talent; and old hand, Amit Mishra, to leave his mark on a tournament that has seen some fine leg spin bowling.

Start: 8pm

Venue watch

The Ferozeshah Kotla pitch has seen some high-scoring matches. DD chased down 208 set by Gujarat Lions with 15 balls to spare on May 4. In their last outing here against Mumbai Indians, they failed miserably in their hunt for 212, falling short by 146 runs. The Kotla pitch should assist batting, and a run feast could be on the cards.

Odds: Delhi: 1/1. Pune 4/5.

Face to face
Delhi have won their only encounter against Pune this season, beating them by 97 runs in the ninth game of the IPL, thanks to a brilliant century by Sanju Samson. Overall, RPS have the edge at 2-1, having beaten Delhi in both the matches last season.

RPS, though, have peaked at the right time, with five wins on the trot. Steve Smith’s men would want to continue their winning ways into the playoffs.

What are they playing for

Pune with 16 points from 12 games are in a four-way battle with KKR (16 points from 13 matches), SRH (15 from 13) and Kings XI (14 from 13). RPS must win at least one of their two matches to qualify for the playoffs, and both to be assured of a place in the top two. The other three teams will be watching the encounter closely and cheering for Delhi.

If Delhi wins today, then the RPS v Kings XI match will become a knockout match, unless SRH loses tomorrow, in which case RPS will be sure to qualify.

An equally interesting tussle is taking place for the top two positions. RPS have a good chance of making the top two, if they win both their matches, and current table leader MI beat number 2 KKR in their match tomorrow.

