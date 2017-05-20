MI vs KKR IPL Qualifier 2 Result: Karn Sharma, Krunal Pandya guide Mumbai to final

Live now
May 19, 2017 11:31 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
And that's it! Pandya hits that past the diving fielder and Mumbai win by 6 wickets. They will play Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.
Rohit's gone! Not the best choice of shot from the captain. Pulls a short ball from Coulter-Nile straight to Rajpoot at deep mid-wicket. Sharma is gone for 26. It's 88/4
BOWLED! What a delivery from Chawla. Rayudu doesn't pick it and the ball crashes into off stump. He's gone for 6 and Mumbai are 34/3
GONE! Parthiv hits two splendid boundaries off the first two balls but gets a nick to the keeper while trying to get a third four. Umesh is ecstatic and Mumbai in a bit of bother at 24/2
WICKET! A Piyush Chawla slider foxes Simmons and he's trapped in front. The umpire raises the finger, though replays show it was just missing the leg stump. Mumbai are 11/1
Yorker after yorker from Malinga. And Kolkata just can't get him away. Finally, he castles Rajpoot off the final delivery. And Kolkata are 107 all out!
Jasprit Bumrah returns and gets a wicket first ball! Suryakumar's patient 31 comes to an end as he mistimes a pull and Malinga juggles but takes the catch at fine leg. 101/9
Best shot of the match! And it's come from the No.9 batsman Nathan Coulter-Nile, who pulls Johnson deep into the stands. But two balls later he mistimes a shot and is caught by Hardik Pandya. It's 100/8 after 17 overs.
Mitchell Johnson returns and Piyush Chawla bottom bats that straight to Ambati Rayudu at mid-off. It's 94/7 and Kolkata are really struggling here.
A big blow! Kolkata pause their onslaught to see off Karn Sharma. But then Jaggi takes him on and lofts it straight to Mitchell Johnson at long-on. It's 87/6 and Sharma has 4/15
Gone first ball! Colin de Grandhomme is completely deceived. The ball keeps low and Sharma traps him right in front of leg stump. Karn Sharma has 3/8 and Kolkata are now 31/5 after 7 overs
That's a huge wicket! Karn Sharma tosses this up and Gautam Gambhir takes the bait. He slogs it straight to Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket. Kolkata tottering now at 31/4
It's another one down! Brilliant from Bumrah as he slants a quicker one across Uthappa and traps him right in front. Gone for 1. KKR in big trouble at 25/3 now.
Leg-spinner Karn Sharma comes on to bowl. And he foxes Sunil Narine with a googly! Walks out of his crease but misses and Parthiv Patel stumps him. It's 24/2
BIG WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of Chris Lynn, who mistimed the loft. Pollard takes an easy catch at long-on. KKR 5/1
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field first. Captain Rohit Sharma says he expects the Bengaluru wicket to play on the slower side. Feels it was better to chase given the weather conditions. KKR skipper Gambhir says he would have fielded first too.
So that's it from us. It will be Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday and we'll be giving you ball-by-ball updates for that one, so stay tuned. Good night!
Here's what the key personnel had to say after the game:
Karn Sharma, Man of the match
“I have worked very hard, and I am really happy it is paying off now. I look to take wickets. It was an important game, so my mindset was to take wickets and bowl them out early. The good thing is I am playing a role in my team’s victory, which is very important.”
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain
“We deserve to be in the final. We played a great game today. When you have a performance like that, it gives you confidence. Our bowlers set the game up for us by taking wickets at regular intervals. Karn Sharma bowled really well and set the game up for us. That has been the hallmark of this team. We have not depended on one individual. It's all about teamwork and we have been doing that regularly. It is good to see when individuals take responsibility.
"I hope we continue for one more game. It is going to be an exciting contest. We don't have a good history with that team. We have to focus on what we need to do as a team. Hyderabad is a different venue so we need to assess conditions quickly. It's all about getting used to those conditions.”
Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders captain
“We lost too many wickets upfront. Once you lose 5 wickets for 31, it is very difficult to come back. 107 was not enough unless you can get the opposition all out. Had we got 140-odd, we could have been in the game. We all know they are a quality side and we had to be up for it. If you lose 5 wickets in the first 6-7 overs, you never recover. We kept losing wickets and could never target any particular bowler.
"We thought 130-140 would have given us something to make a game out it. But proud of the boys, we put everything we could, we didn’t take any shortcuts. If you look back at things we could have finished in the top two. We had two opportunities. Against Kings XI Punjab, we messed up and then again against Mumbai Indians. We made those kind of mistakes and a bad game like today haunted us badly.”
Karn Sharma gets the Man of the Match award for that brilliant spell of 4/16 that broke Kolkata's back.
Here's our match report:
Karn Sharma starred with the ball while his spin partner Krunal Pandya played a handy innings with the bat to help Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to enter the IPL-10 final.
After bowling KKR for a lowly 107 in 18.5 overs, MI cruised to victory in 14.3 overs as Krunal top-scored with counter-attacking innings of 45 from 30 balls.
Mumbai Indians will play Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad on Sunday. MI have already lost thrice to Pune in this year’s IPL, including twice in the league stage and in the Qualifier 1 match.
Krunal’s positive approach had rallied Mumbai after a few early wickets. He attacked leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, hitting him for successive boundaries in his final over. His positive approach also got Rohit back in the groove as he lofted the leg-spinner for a six to get 16 runs from the 11th over and put his team firmly on the path to victory.
Sunil Narine was not spared either. Krunal steered him for a four through thirdman before playing the inside-out shot to perfection for another four over the covers to put Mumbai in the driver’s seat.
But against the run of play, Nathan Coulter-Nile bagged the key wicket of Rohit Sharma, who pulled a short ball straight into the hands of deep square leg to perish for 26.
Despite the wicket there was no stopping Krunal, who guided Mumbai Indians home, with a cracking innings of 41 not out from 28 balls.
Krunal delivers with the bat
Krunal Pandya showed why he was preferred ahead of Harbhajan Singh in the playing eleven. He may have gone wicketless with the ball but showed his utility with the bat, easing off the nerves in the MI camp after a horror start with a fine counter-attacking innings of 45 from 30 balls, hitting eight fours in total.
He took on both spinners – Chawla and Narine – with a few boundaries to dash any hopes KKR might have harboured of staging an upset.
Gautam Gambhir is a disappointed man. Says KKR didn't put up enough runs on the board, but he's proud of the effort in the field.
And that's it! Pandya hits that past the diving fielder and Mumbai win by 6 wickets. They will play Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.
Two fours and it's 105/4.
SCORE: 91/4 after 13 overs
Rohit's gone! Not the best choice of shot from the captain. Pulls a short ball from Coulter-Nile straight to Rajpoot at deep mid-wicket. Sharma is gone for 26. It's 88/4
Here's our mid-innings report:
Mumbai Indians lost a few early wickets before Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya steadied the ship against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match in Bengaluru.
After being bowled out for 107, KKR staged a strong comeback through Piyush Chawla’s double strike to reduce Mumbai to 34 for three.
Captain Rohit (19) and Krunal (17) batted sensibly to guide MI to 64 for three at the halfway stage.
KKR fight back with the ball
KKR started off with spin early and the move paid off with Piyush Chawla striking in the second over of the innings.
Lendl Simmons was trapped leg before wicket for three before pacer Umesh Yadav got the other opener, Parthiv Patel, caught behind for 14.
Chawla then beat Ambati Rayudu all ends up to have him bowled for six to lead KKR’s superb fightback with the ball.
Just like KKR, who had lost a few early wickets, Mumbai Indians also made a bad start with the bat and were reduced to 36 for three in six overs of the Powerplay.
Mumbai’s gamble works
Mumbai Indians promoted left-hander Krunal Pandya to No. 5 with a view to disrupt leg-spinner Chawla's rhythm.
Rohit Sharma took the responsibility of rallying his team after a few early wickets as he batted cautiously in the middle overs with the asking rate under five.
He played a nice drive off Chawla through the covers for a four and Krunal paddled him fine for the second boundary to get some momentum back in their innings.
While Rohit avoided taking the risks, Krunal looked to play positively and douse KKR’s hopes as he raced to 16 from 12 balls.
The duo helped MI stage a slight recovery to take the score to 64 for three at the halfway mark, with another 44 needed for victory in 10 overs.