IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab - Playoff drama at Wankhede

Two teams with contrasting displays in IPL10 will be locking horns at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. While table leaders Mumbai Indians, the first to book a playoff spot, will be looking to consolidate their position, Kings XI Punjab cannot afford to lose as a defeat tonight will end their campaign.

Start: 8pm

Venue watch

The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Batsmen have held sway here in IPL10 with the average first innings total hovering around the 163 mark. The spinners too, with their overall economy rate this season being 6.83.

Odds: Mumbai: 4/6. Punjab 6/5.

Mumbai also hold a 10-9 advantage in 19 head to head meetings. Since 2012, they have won seven of their last 10 games against Punjab. Besides, they have won five out of six games played at the Wankhede this season.

But Punjab made a mockery of the odds on Tuesday upstaging Kolkata Knight Riders. Their head to head record against Kolkata before the game was 6-14 and they had lost all their eight matches to Gautam Gambhir’s men since April 2014 until then.

What’s in it

For Mumbai: They don’t have to bother about playoff qualification but a victory tonight will ensure a top-two finish giving them the advantage of having two chances to enter the final.

The top two teams of the league play each other in the playoffs with the loser meeting the winner of the Eliminator involving the third placed and fourth placed teams. Mumbai have 18 points from 12 matches.

For Punjab: Everything. If they don’t win they are out of contention. It is as simple as that. They have 12 points from 12 matches and they need to win their remaining two games.

They also need to fervently hope that defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (15 points from 13 matches) and Rising Pune Super Giants (16 points from 12 matches) lose their last games. Punjab can edge out RPS as their current net run rate (+0.2.80) is better than RPS (-0.060)

Players to Watch out

Harbhajan Singh: The veteran has tied down batsmen with his crafty off-spin bowling and is among the most economical bowlers in IPL10 with an economy rate of 5.81. At the Wankhede this season the 37-year-old has taken four wickets with an ER of 5.91. With a helpful track at his disposal he can prove to be quite a pain for the Punjab batsmen.

Shaun Marsh: The highest run-getter of the inaugural IPL season in 2008 is quite at ease playing pace and spin. More importantly, the 33-year-old left-hander has an impressive record against Mumbai -- 501 runs in 11 matches with five half centuries, his best against any IPL team. If he comes good then the rest of the Punjab batsmen can bat around him to chase down any total or set a big score.

Team news

Mumbai are smarting from the loss to Hyderabad in their last game and are keen to get their act right ahead of the playoffs while Punjab enter Wankhede on the back of an inspirational win against Kolkata at home.

Both teams are likely to retain their elevens but Mumbai may be tempted to open with Jos Buttler instead of Lend Simmons as he was their highest scorer (77) in their eight-wicket victory over Punjab, chasing 199, last month.

Likely lineups

Mumbai: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab: Martin Guptill, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Swapnil Singh, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.