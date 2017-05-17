App
May 17, 2017 05:13 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRH vs KKR IPL LIVE score, updates: Who will live to fight another day?

Live scores and updates as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. The loser gets eliminated while the winner will play Mumbai Indians for a spot in the IPL final.

  • May 17, 05:00 PM (IST)

    Face to Face:

    In the team’s first meeting this season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata rode on Robin Uthappa's 68 off 39 balls to recover from a jittery start and post 172 for six. The two-time champions had a horrible start, being reduced to 40 for two in the Powerplay.

    In reply, the defending champions lost their way after a good start from David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan and could amass just 155 for six to lose by 17 runs.

    The second meeting in Hyderabad was all about David Warner. The Aussie blasted a whirlwind 59-ball 126 to power Sunrisers to a convincing 48-run victory. 

    Warner clobbered 10 fours and eight sixes in his innings to propel the defending champions to a massive 209 for three after KKR captain, Gautam Gambhir. elected to bowl.

    In reply, KKR never really got going and managed just 161 for seven in their 20 overs,

  • May 17, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Odds: Kolkata Knight Riders 5-6, Sunrisers Hyderabad 10/11

  • May 17, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Venue watch:

    The strip at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is not the belter it used to be after it underwent some changes over the past year. The curators have ensured that there is a balance between bat and ball. As witnessed in some of the recent matches, the strip has offered juice for the pacers, though not much turn for the spinners.

  • May 17, 04:02 PM (IST)

    The match will begin at 8pm, but we'll bring you some interesting tidbits before that.

  • May 17, 04:01 PM (IST)

    In the bowling department, too, both teams have top performers.

    Hyderabad have Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25 wickets from 13 matches), the number 1 wicket-taker, Rashid Khan (17 from 13 matches) and Siddharth Kaul (16 from 9 matches). The last two are ranked No 5 and 9 in the list for most wickets. At No 6 is KKR’s Chris Woakes (17 from 13) and Umesh Yadav with 14 wickets comes in at No 14.

  • May 17, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Five of the leading run-getters and bowlers of IPL 2017 will square up against each other in a match that pits a two-time winner against the defending champions.

    In the Hyderabad side, there's David Warner, this season's leading scorer with 604 runs from 13 matches and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who is the second highest run-getter with 468 from 13. Kolkata have Gautam Gambhir (454 from 14)- the No 3 batsman on the list - as well as Manish Pandey (396 from 14) and Robin Uthappa (386 from 12).

  • May 17, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Good evening and welcome to live coverage of this IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The loser gets eliminated while the winner will play Mumbai Indians, who lost to Rising Pune Supergiant last night, for a spot in the IPL final.

