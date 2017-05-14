IPL 2017 LIVE RPS vs KXIP cricket score updates: Will Pune rise or Kings rule?

Live now
May 14, 2017 03:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Likely teams:
Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Ben Stokes, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Adam Zampa.
Kings XI Punjab: Martin Guptill, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (captain), 5 Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Swapnil Singh, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Sharma.
Team news: Both sides will be without the services of some of their key players. Kings XI will be without Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla and David Miller, and Pune without Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis, all of whom have returned to their countries for national duty.
Players to watch:
Ben Stokes: With 316 runs and 12 wickets, he holds the key to this contest. His big-hitting and lethal yorkers have made him Pune’s most valuable player – not to mention most expensive. This is his last match of the season before he returns to England for national duty.
Rahul Tripathi: The Maharashtra batsman is Pune’s find of the season. With 360 runs to his name, he’s already paid back the Rs 10 lakh he was bought for.
Glenn Maxwell: If Kings have survived to fight another day, it is because of the swashbuckling Aussie. He and Wriddihiman Saha steered the team past Mumbai Indians in their previous game. While Saha scored an unbeaten 93 off 55 balls, Maxwell fired 47 off 21, to carry the team over.
The Sharmas: Bowling is Kings XI’s weak link, but India discards Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma have done well at the death. They were entrusted the 19th and 20th overs against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and held the MI batsmen in check. Mohit was fantastic, bowling four dot balls to Kieron Pollard as Kings won by 7 runs.
Face to Face: The teams first met at Indore, where the Kings won by 6 wickets with 6 balls to spare. Kings overhauled Pune’s total of 163 for 6, thanks to captain Glen Maxwell’s blazing knock of 44 not out of 20 balls. Kings will be hoping for an encore.
The odds are Rising Pune Supergiant 4/5; Kings XI Punjab evens.
With plenty at stake, the match could turn out to be a humdinger. Rain could however play spoilsport. A no-result will give the Supergiant third place and put Kings out.
After beating Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in their opening match at the venue, they lost to Delhi Daredevils by 97 runs, done in by Sanju Samson who registered the second century of IPL 2017, and fine bowling by Zaheer Khan (3-20), Amit Mishra (3-11).
They then beat Sunrisers Hyderabd by 6 wickets before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7.
The momentum was regained though with fluent victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions that kept them in the reckoning for a play-off spot.
Pune are playing at home and will be hoping for a large turnout of fans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Their record at the ground is just about positive with 3 wins and 2 defeats.
Venue watch: The Rising Pune Supergiant would have already been through to the play-offs had they not fluffed their lines against out of contention Delhi Daredevils in what seemed to be an easy run-chase on Friday.
The match is slated to start at 4 pm.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who also qualified with 16 points, are third and are set to play the Eliminator match against any of SRH, RPS, KXIP based on today’s result. The winner of the eliminator will take on the loser of the qualifier 1 in a second qualifier for a place in the final.
Pune (16 points) and Punjab (14), therefore, have plenty to play for. A win for Pune will give them a second-place finish and the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.