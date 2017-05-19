MI vs KKR IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE score, updates: Weather may hold key in big game

18:15 Key players for Mumbai Indians

Parthiv Patel: Mumbai's batting has revolved around openers Parthiv and Lendl Simmons this season. The pair has been giving them good starts. The former has 377 runs from 14 matches to his credit. In Qualifier 1 against Pune, he scored 52 off 40 deliveries and used the long handle effectively to smash three sixes on the on-side but sadly ended up on the losing side. He needs to stay there and hold the innings together while skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers do their bit.

Mitchell McClenaghan: The New Zealander is ranked No 3 in the leading wicket-takers’ list with 19 victims from 14 matches. He gave Mumbai an early breakthrough in Qualifier by dismissing the promising Rahul Tripathi for nought in the opening over. The team will be looking to him to do the same against the KKR openers.

Jasprit Bumrah: He went wicketless and for 33 runs against Pune, so expect a strong come back from the young ‘death overs’ specialist.

17:30 Key players from Kolkata:

Chris Lynn: In the first meeting between the two teams. he scored a brisk 32 off 24 deliveries while in the second he got 26 off 14. In the rain-truncated Eliminator he scored just six off two deliveries, but the six he carted over the point boundary put Kolkata on course for the revised 48-run target off the six overs that they were set. The big-hitting Aussie holds the key again on Friday against a strong Mumbai bowling line attack.

Gautam Gambhir: The skipper needs to display the cool he did in the Eliminator when he steered the team to victory with a composed 32 off 19 deliveries that included two fours and as many sixes after the early loss of Lynn, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa. With 486 runs from 15 matches he is No 2, behind David Warner (641), in the leading run-getters’ list and needs to come to the party again to keep KKR's hopes of a third title alive.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The track may not provide much assistance but pacers Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav will have to take on the onus of containing the Mumbai Indians batsmen. Coulter-Nile was impressive in the Eliminator claiming three wickets for 20 runs. If he maintains the same control, Mumbai Indians openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel will find it difficult to score freely.

17:00 Face to Face:

Mumbai Indians won the first meeting of the season at the Wankhede stadium last month by four wickets, clinching victory off the penultimate delivery in a thrilling finish.

Chasing Kolkata’s total of 178 for seven, built mainly around Manish Pandey’s swashbuckling 47-ball 81, Rohit Sharma’s side got off to a superb start but lost four wickets in a cluster and looked down in the dumps at 119 for five.

Needing 60 runs off last 24 balls, Hardik Pandya took the home side past the finish line, scoring 29 off 11 balls, which were laced with four fours and two sixes.

The second meeting at the Eden Gardens ended up in a nine-run defeat for the Kolkata side. Despite resting several of their key players, Mumbai Indians outclassed KKR. Chasing 174 for victory, KKR were restricted to 164 for eight. Vinay Kumar and Tim Southee put up a fine bowling show and claimed two wickets each for Mumbai to top the table with 20 points.

16:10 Odds: Kolkata Knight Riders 9/10, Mumbai Indians 9/10

16:08 Venue watch:

You saw it on Wednesday in the match between Sunrisers and Knight Riders. As expected, the strip at the M Chinnaswamy stadium was not the batting paradise it used to be. Batting first, David Warner and company found runs hard to come by. The defending champions struggled in the Powerplay, managing just 30 runs in six overs, the belligerent Warner scoring only 15 of those from as many deliveries.

After 10 overs Sunrisers were 61 for one, with Warner on 27. In the end, they could only muster a modest 128 for seven in their 20 overs.

Expect a similar track on Friday. And, yes, rain again. The weather could upset all calculations.

16:06 The match will begin at 8pm.

16:04 Mumbai Indians have a second chance to make the final, having suffered a 20-run defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday.

The winner will take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad on Sunday.

16:02 Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have their task cut out. Having overcome defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-truncated Eliminator that finished a little before 1.30 am on Thursday, they need to get their act together to improve their dismal record against Mumbai Indians (5-15) and also avenge the two defeats they suffered in both their league stage matches.

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of this big IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The two are playing for a place in the final for Rising Pune Supergiant.