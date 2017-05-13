App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 13, 2017 11:13 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2017 KKR vs MI LIVE updates: Kolkata 92/5 after 10 overs

Indian Premier League Match 54: Welcome to the live updates and score for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

highlights

  • May 13, 11:14 PM (IST)
  • May 13, 11:11 PM (IST)

    de Grandhomme comes out to bat. He and Pandey will have to get a partnership going, if they have to make a match of this. The run rate is no problem but half of KKR is back in the hut.

  • May 13, 11:09 PM (IST)

    Yusuf Pathan finally runs out of luck. Tries to clear the boundary once more. Ends up hitting straight to the fielder at mid on. Out for 20 off 7.

    Gambhir sits in the dug-out wearing a desolate look.

  • May 13, 11:05 PM (IST)

    On the other end, Manish Pandey tries to settle in.

  • May 13, 11:02 PM (IST)

    And well, Pathan seriously is in a hurry despite the near wicket. Swings on pitched on his leg into stands. Calmy chews his gum - a la Sir Viv.

    That's not enough. The second ball, bowled wide of off, and Pathan dispatches this one again for a six over the bowler's head.

    SCORE: 80/4 after 8 overs.

  • May 13, 10:57 PM (IST)

    Who's next? Yusuf Pathan. Who like all Kolkata batsmen looks to be in a hurry -- to either win or lose soon. Blindly slogs the first delivery he faces. The ball takes the edge and flies towards the third man. And thankfully just over the fielder's hand -- for a six.

    SCORE: 63/4 after 7 overs.

  • May 13, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Vinay Kumar comes into bowl. And he strikes rightaway. Chris Lynn is gone. Pulls straight one to deep mid wicket.

  • May 13, 10:51 PM (IST)

    Karn Sharma comes back again and weaves the newcomer Robin Uthappa into a tangle. After a couple of attempted hits, Uthappa ends up holing out to mid off for 2.

    Kolkata will be under pressure now. They badly need a partnership going now.

  • May 13, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Gambhir's wicket has done nothing to rein in Lynn, who squats a rising delivery into the deep square boundary. Pulls the next one again, to the fine leg boundary.

    SCORE: 49-2 after 5 overs.

  • May 13, 10:44 PM (IST)

    OUT! After the yorker, Johnson pitches one up into Gambhir's body. The KKR captain tries a late hook, gets a top edge, which goes up miles into the air and finally goes down Karn Sharma's throat.

    Gambhir out for 21.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.