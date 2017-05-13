IPL 2017 KKR vs MI LIVE updates: Kolkata 92/5 after 10 overs

Live now
May 13, 2017 11:13 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
For the final delivery, Tiwary takes a swipe at a short delivery but misses. He's clearly been sent to attack.
Score: 12-0 after 2 overs.
Simmons defends the last one.
Score: MI 2/0 after 1 over.
de Grandhomme comes out to bat. He and Pandey will have to get a partnership going, if they have to make a match of this. The run rate is no problem but half of KKR is back in the hut.
Yusuf Pathan finally runs out of luck. Tries to clear the boundary once more. Ends up hitting straight to the fielder at mid on. Out for 20 off 7.
Gambhir sits in the dug-out wearing a desolate look.
On the other end, Manish Pandey tries to settle in.
And well, Pathan seriously is in a hurry despite the near wicket. Swings on pitched on his leg into stands. Calmy chews his gum - a la Sir Viv.
That's not enough. The second ball, bowled wide of off, and Pathan dispatches this one again for a six over the bowler's head.
SCORE: 80/4 after 8 overs.
Who's next? Yusuf Pathan. Who like all Kolkata batsmen looks to be in a hurry -- to either win or lose soon. Blindly slogs the first delivery he faces. The ball takes the edge and flies towards the third man. And thankfully just over the fielder's hand -- for a six.
SCORE: 63/4 after 7 overs.
Vinay Kumar comes into bowl. And he strikes rightaway. Chris Lynn is gone. Pulls straight one to deep mid wicket.
Karn Sharma comes back again and weaves the newcomer Robin Uthappa into a tangle. After a couple of attempted hits, Uthappa ends up holing out to mid off for 2.
Kolkata will be under pressure now. They badly need a partnership going now.
Gambhir's wicket has done nothing to rein in Lynn, who squats a rising delivery into the deep square boundary. Pulls the next one again, to the fine leg boundary.
SCORE: 49-2 after 5 overs.
OUT! After the yorker, Johnson pitches one up into Gambhir's body. The KKR captain tries a late hook, gets a top edge, which goes up miles into the air and finally goes down Karn Sharma's throat.
Gambhir out for 21.