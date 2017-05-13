App
Stocks
May 13, 2017 08:49 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2017 KKR vs MI LIVE: Boult strikes, Simmons out early

Indian Premier League Match 54: Welcome to the live coverage for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

  • May 13, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Yet another one. This time, Tiwary takes strike and drives a solid punch towards long off.

    13 runs off that over.

    Score: 32/1 after 4 overs

  • May 13, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Another one on the batsman's pads. This time, Rohit turns his bat towards the mid wicket and creams it for four towards mid wickets.

  • May 13, 08:49 PM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav is now in. He has had a robust IPL 2017.

    On the third ball, Rohit drives one wristily toward short fine leg. Goes all the way to four.

    The outfield is fast despite the rains.

  • May 13, 08:47 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Tiwary breaks free, drives one on the up solidly, between mid off and extra cover.

    Score: 18/1 after 3 overs.

  • May 13, 08:45 PM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma has come out to bat. Boult is bowling a tight, uncomfortable line, moving the ball quite a lot. Rohit plays one down and is off to a single.

  • May 13, 08:42 PM (IST)

    WICKET! After struggling a little bit against Boult in the first over, Simmons charges but ends up hitting straight to mid off. Caught by Narine.

  • May 13, 08:41 PM (IST)

    For the final delivery, Tiwary takes a swipe at a short delivery but misses. He's clearly been sent to attack.

    Score: 12-0 after 2 overs.

  • May 13, 08:39 PM (IST)

    Colin de Grandhomme comes on from the other hand. Tiwary punches the first ball to a four to mid wicket, charges down for another one and misses.

    He is still not satisfied. Cuts another one to third man one for four.

  • May 13, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Simmons defends the last one.

    Score: MI 2/0 after 1 over.

  • May 13, 08:34 PM (IST)

    Boult bowls a beauty. Sharp in-swinger that turned in into Simmons but turned in too much. Down the leg. Umpire says no for LBW.

