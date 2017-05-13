IPL 2017 KKR vs MI LIVE: Boult strikes, Simmons out early

Live now
May 13, 2017 08:49 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
For the final delivery, Tiwary takes a swipe at a short delivery but misses. He's clearly been sent to attack.
Score: 12-0 after 2 overs.
Simmons defends the last one.
Score: MI 2/0 after 1 over.
Yet another one. This time, Tiwary takes strike and drives a solid punch towards long off.
13 runs off that over.
Score: 32/1 after 4 overs
Another one on the batsman's pads. This time, Rohit turns his bat towards the mid wicket and creams it for four towards mid wickets.
Umesh Yadav is now in. He has had a robust IPL 2017.
On the third ball, Rohit drives one wristily toward short fine leg. Goes all the way to four.
The outfield is fast despite the rains.
FOUR! Tiwary breaks free, drives one on the up solidly, between mid off and extra cover.
Score: 18/1 after 3 overs.
Rohit Sharma has come out to bat. Boult is bowling a tight, uncomfortable line, moving the ball quite a lot. Rohit plays one down and is off to a single.
WICKET! After struggling a little bit against Boult in the first over, Simmons charges but ends up hitting straight to mid off. Caught by Narine.
Colin de Grandhomme comes on from the other hand. Tiwary punches the first ball to a four to mid wicket, charges down for another one and misses.
He is still not satisfied. Cuts another one to third man one for four.
Boult bowls a beauty. Sharp in-swinger that turned in into Simmons but turned in too much. Down the leg. Umpire says no for LBW.