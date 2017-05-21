IPL 2017 Highlights: The Hits and the Misses

As IPL 2017 winds up, here's a look at a few interesting performances that deserve a special kind of recognition, in the form of awards we have developed indigenously.

Bada Packet, Chota Dhamaka Award: Tymal Mills

RCB paid Rs 12 crore for this specialist T20 pace bowler. Plagued with injuries, he played just five matches, but failed to impress.

Paisa Vasool Award: Ben Stokes

The Rs 14.5-crore buy proved his all-round worth for RPS, with some great hitting, accurate bowling and spectacular fielding

Brothers-up-in-arms Award: Krunal and Hardik Pandya

The Pandyas took sibling rivalry to a new level with their very public spat on Twitter

Glum-Face of the tournament Award: Rahul Dravid

The Delhi Daredevils coach seemed to have lost his smile as his team fumbled its way to a sixth-place finish in the qualifiers

Googly of the Tournament Award: Gautam Gambhir

Sending Sunil Narine to open as a pinch-hitter. Of course, it wasn’t new to Narine, having done that in the Big Bash League (BBL), but it still took the IPL by surprise.

Sanjay Manjrekar Award: Kedhar Jadhav

The RCB middle-order bat found himself short of his crease on four occasions this season, and reminded commentator Sanjay Manjrekar of his own running between the wickets

Forrest Gump Award: Imran Tahir

For his crazy celebrations after taking a wicket. There’s even a question on Quora wondering why Imran Tahir runs so much after taking a wicket. Really, why?

‘What was that again?’ Award: Kieron Pollard

For giving it to Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter as he does to bowlers on the field for something the commentator didn’t even say.

Farming the Strike Award: David Warner

On April 12, in their match against Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers captain hit the last ball of the sixth over by Bumrah for a four. And, surprise, surprise, he faced the first ball of the seventh over. Shikhar Dhawan was the non-striker. How come not a single individual among the 15 on the ground noticed?

Value For Money Award: Rahul Tripathi

The youngster was picked up at his base price of Rs 10 lakh. He has justified every penny, scoring 388 runs and emerging as a vital cog in the Pune Supergiant batting line-up

Playing with a Straight Bat Award: Virender Sehwag

He speaks as he played. Instinctive. Impulsive. In his last press conference of the season, the KXIP coach, minced no words, saying foreign players and particularly captain Maxwell didn’t take responsibility

The Damp Squib Award: Royal Challengers Bangalore

With Virat Kohli, De Villiers and Chris Gayle in their ranks, the Bengaluru Boys were one of the pre-tournament favourites. But the famed batting line up just failed to fire – two scores of under 100, and several sub-par performances. Not surprisingly, they are the team scraping the bottom

‘Sabko Khilayenge’ Award: Mumbai Indians

For making wholesale changes in their final match against KKR, and giving the players, warming the bench, a chance to show their wares

Fair And Lovely Award: Hashim Amla

For walking, even when the bowler and keeper hadn’t appealed, in the match against RCB on May 5.