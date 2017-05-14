IPL 2017 KKR vs MI highlights score: Quick wickets unravel KKR; MI win by 9 runs

Live now
May 14, 2017 01:05 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
For the final delivery, Tiwary takes a swipe at a short delivery but misses. He's clearly been sent to attack.
Score: 12-0 after 2 overs.
Simmons defends the last one.
Score: MI 2/0 after 1 over.
End of match wrap-up
A second-string Mumbai Indians, without several key players, proved too strong for Kolkata Knight Riders as they clinched a nine-run victory at the Eden Gardens.
Chasing 174 for victory, KKR finished on 164 for eight with Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee and R Vinay Kumar claiming two wickets each.
Mumbai finished the league engagements as the top team with 10 wins from 14 games, while KKR are third with eight victories in the league stages.
The Equation
The victory secures top position for Mumbai Indians, who will play the Qualifier 1 match. A win there will send them straight to the final.
If Rising Pune Supergiant win against Kings XI Punjab, they will play Mumbai in Qualifier 1, whereas a loss could see them eliminated as Punjab have a superior run rate. Sunrisers in that case will end up as the number 2.
Hardik’s double proves vital
Hardik Pandya put in a match-winning bowling performance to take 2-22 in his 4. Pandya bowled Colin de Grandhomme off an inside edge for 29 to put Mumbai in the driver’s seat ending a promising partnership at the right time.
KKR’s last remaining specialist batsman Manish Pandey was looking to take the match right till the end but he was also snapped up by Hardik.
After batting sensibly to score 33 from as many balls, he chanced his arm against the pacer only to hole out to deep midwicket, in the 18th over.
The final few overs went to script for Mumbai with the KKR lower order unable to make any sort of impression.
This was the first defeat for KKR in a run chase at the Eden Gardens since 2013.
Captainspeak
"Finishing on top of the table is something we spoke about at the start of the game. That is exactly what we did... we batted, bowled and fielded well. It was good to see and it goes on to show that we have a great bench strength. The boys have proved their bit whenever they got opportunities. They were going at 10 an over but we kept picking wickets. We were not panicking and were just executing our plans. When the batsmen come hard it isn't easy for the bolwers but hats off to them for keeping their calm. One half of the tournament is over, we are entering another little tournament where we have to play well in the play-offs."
-- Rohit Sharma
"It was a tough wait. The team was doing well and I was rightly sitting out after the injury. I am happy that I could get a good knock today. We were looking at 165 to be honest because the wicket was sticky. Anything between 170 and 180 and we knew we would win the game. It was tough to keep wickets, I was doing it after four years. Honestly I would say I don't enjoy it but I am happy to do the job for the team."
-- Ambati Rayudu, man of the match
"It was a very chaseable total. If we had batted sensibly we would have chased it down, but there were some irresponsible shots with the batsmen throwing their bat at everything. Had one of the batsman batted till the end, we could have chased it down. I thought we were trying to chase it in 10-12 overs. We were one batter short so we had to take the responsibility. We have to pull up our socks. If we bat like this, it does not matter whether we are in the play-offs or not. If we have to win the tournament we will have to bat sensibly. We cannot do anything now, we will have to see how other teams go from here."
-- Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir concedes his batters went in too aggressively. "It looked like we wanted to finish the game in 10-12 overs. Had someone hung in there, we would have finished the game."
A single of the last ball and KKR lose by 9 runs. Its first in a run chase at the Eden since 2013.
Another dot ball and KKR now need 11 off 1
Another dot ball. Banged in short. Boult tries to hit and misses.
Hit and miss. 3 off 11 now.
The batsmen push through a double.
Need 11 off 4 now.
Trent Boult and Umesh Yadav try to make a go of this. Hardik Pandya bowls. A single off the first ball.
Was Yadav unlucky? The snickometer suggest the sound was from the bat hitting the ground.
Anyway, KKR now need 14 off 6.
OUT! Yadav departs after a steady 16-run stand. Southee bowls a fuller one outside the wicket. Yadav tries to cut but gets a nick which carries into the wicketkeeper's hands.
16 off 9. Two wickets in hand.