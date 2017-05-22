IPL 2017 Final MI vs RPS Result, Winner, Highlights: Mumbai script incredible win over Pune

Live now
May 22, 2017 12:26 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Likely teams:
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (w/k), Rohit Sharma (captain), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.
Brilliant bowling in the death helped Mumbai Indians script an incredible come-from-behind victory over Rising Pune Supergiants in a thrilling finish to IPL 10.
Defending a paltry total of 129, Mumbai bowlers kept a tight leash on the Pune batsman throughout the chase, and bowled spectacularly in the end overs to give them an unlikely win.
High drama
The last over of IPL10 was perhaps the most exciting of the tournament. Two wickets of the first two balls, a dropped catch, and finally a fumble and a runout of the last ball. Pune needed 11 of the last over with seven wickets still in hand, and captain Steve Smith at the crease. Mitchell Johnson defended that for Mumbai.
Bumrah bags big wicket
Jasprit Bumrah bagged the key wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who nicked behind to be caught by Parthiv Patel for 10.
Pune made a surprise move by promoting veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to No. 4 ahead of Manoj Tiwary but the ‘Finisher’ failed to finish the game leaving the match wide open.
MI tighten screws in middle overs
Mitchell Johnson ignited MI’s hopes with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 44, with Kieron Pollard taking a brilliant catch at long-on.
MI’s bowlers staged a great comeback with the ball in the middle overs. Pune relied mainly on the singles and twos before the wicket of Rahane dented them. They managed to score only 25 runs in the five overs between over No. 10 to 15.
MI managed to push the required run rate above 9 with Pune needing 47 from the last five overs for victory.
Rahane, Smith knocks in vain
At one stage, RPS looked set for a comfortable win, with Rahane (44) and Smith (51) consolidating the innings. In the 12th over, RPS were 71 for 1, when they lost Rahane. Smith soldiered on and kept Pune in the hunt. A six of the second last ball of the 19th over and a brace of the last ball left Pune with 11 to get in the last over. Unfortunately for Pune, that was one too many.
And that's the end of the match. Excellent last over by Mitchell Johnson, getting 2 wickets and conceding just 9 runs. Mumbai Indians win by 1 run.
Score: 128/ 6, 20 overs
WICKET! Sundar run out off the last ball trying to run a third run.
WICKET! Johnson does it again, gets Smith out this time. Smith was looking to clear the extra-cover boundary but found the fielder in the deep.
WICKET! Johnson strikes, gets Tiwary out caught at long-off. Pune now need 7 runs off the last 4 balls.
Last over now and Mitchell Johnson has the ball in hand.
Steve Smith spoils an otherwise great over by Bumrah by hitting him for a six off the fifth ball. Pune now need 11 runs to win off the last over.
Score: 119/3, 19 overs
SIX! A much-needed one that by Steve Smith, Hoists one over long-off and clears easily.
A very tight over that by Malinga, concedes just 7 runs. Pune now need 23 runs to win off the last 2 overs.
Score: 107/3, 18 overs
Malinga back into the attack for his last over. All eyes on him.