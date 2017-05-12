Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 10 updates: Mumbai lose by seven runs in high chase

12.45 am

Mumbai Indians took up the gauntlet thrown at them by Kings XI Punjab of chasing down the highest total in the Indian Premier League but they fell agonisingly short by seven runs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night. Needing 231 runs to win the run-fest, Mumbai finished at 223-6 as Punjab kept their playoff alive by slaying a second big team in three days.

The equation now

After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, Punjab have increased their points tally with tonight's win to 14 from 13 matches. Their last clash is another must-win game against Rising Pune Supergiants (16 points from 12 games) on Sunday. Mumbai (18 points from 13) have another game in hand against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens and will be desperate to get back to winning ways ahead of then playoffs.

Captains speak

It’s disappointing to lose, but we put up a great fight. I thought it was evenly balanced when Pollard and Hardik were batting, but once Hardik got out, it was tough for one batsman to bring out the big shots. You have to appreciate the boys for the effort.

This was a fresh wicket, there was a little bit of grass covering which held the wicket together. I don't want to be critical on the bowlers, such one-off games don't change much but moving forward we can take a lot of learning, especially on wickets like these. They were trying different things but when someone like Maxwell and Guptill go like that, it's hard. Saha too batted superbly. As a unit, we want to move ahead in all three aspects of the game (batting, bowling and fielding).

— Rohit Sharma, Mumbai captain

I thought my drop catch (of Karn Sharma that popped out of his hands and went for a six) may have cost us the game. We dropped two, missed run-out chances but for us to hold on the way we did, the credit goes to Sandeep and Mohit. Those two overs in the end were absolute class. It was dewy, the ball was slippery. It was tough work, but o execute it when the pressure was on, with a guy like Pollard out there, was outstanding. For Saha to get the reward (for his efforts) is superb. We've thrown him up and down the order, been a little harsh on him, but he's been superb. We still have some work to do and it would be nice to sneak in through the back door.

—Glenn Maxwell, Punjab captain

“Our plan was to go hard in the first six overs. We built up good momentum and our target was to get 220, which we thought it was a par score. I'm ready to bat in any position where the team needs me and if it brings such victories I am all the more happier.

—Wriddhiman Saha, Man of the match

Nerves of steel

Punjab pace bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma stepped up by bowling two tight final overs to concede jus 15 runs. Mumbai were well within striking distance as they needed 23 from 12 balls with Pollard in complete charge. But the two Sharma stood up to the challenge mixing up the slower ones and the yorkers well.

Mohit’s showing was more commendable as he had been smashed for 49 runs in his first three overs but he came back brilliantly to thwart the table toppers.

12.00 am

You got to feel for Pollard

50 runs of 24 balls, five sixes, one four. Kieron Pollard did everything to celebrate his 30th birthday that falls on Friday in style by playing an incredible innings to give Mumbai a shot at a sensational victory. The Trinidadian all-rounder stood defiant despite wickets falling at the other end but it was too much in the end. They needed 16 in the final over bowled by Mohit Sharma but Pollard could muster only eight runs.

The big over that got Mumbai close

16th over bowled by Matt Henry that went for 27 runs. At the 15th over, Mumbai were struggling at 148-4 with the asking rate climbing to 16.60. But Pollard and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned two sixes each to bring down the run rate to under 15. However, Pandya (30 runs off 13 balls) fell in the next over edging Sandeep Sharma for Wriddhiman Saha to take a superb catch diving to his right.

Ishant the fall guy

Recalled for this game, Ishant did not take a wicket but provided enough entertainment to the fans by falling thrice on his follow through during his four-over spell. The big screen at the Wankhede too played to the gallery flashing “Udta Punjab” after his third fall. He also missed a chance to run out Nitish Rana failing to properly collect the throw from the deep.

11.00 pm

Mumbai Indian had taken up the gauntlet thrown at them by Kings XI Punjab raising 108 for 2 in 10 overs as they attempted to chase down a daunting target of 231 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. They need another 123 runs in the next 10 but have eight wickets in hand.

Catch of the match

Martin Guptill plucked a blinder at the long on fence to send back Lendl Simmons (59 off 32 balls) just when he was threatening to cut loose. The Mumbai’ opener’s big heave off Maxwell was taken one-handed by Guptill leaping backwards.

Open to the challenge

99 in 8.4 overs. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel provided a fantastic start for Mumbai. While Simmons was the dominating partner, Patel was not far behind, his three successive fours of Mohit Sharma being the highlight.

Riding the luck

Put down at 44 by Mohit Sharma at long off, Lendl Simmons celebrated his ‘life’ two balls later by carting spinner Axar Patel for two massive sixes, bringing up his 50 in the process. The Trinidadian tried too hard initially to get among the runs before settling down to what he does best, timing the ball.

10.00 pm

Kings XI Punjab set a massive target for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium as they made a bold bid to make the IPL10 playoffs.

Capitalising on a strong start they raised 230-3, their third best score in the tournament.

History against Mumbai

No team has chased 224 and won a game in the IPL. The highest total chased down was 214 by Rajasthan Royals against Deccan Chargers in the inaugural year of the tournament in 2008.

Saha aha!

93 not out, 55 balls, 11 fours, 3 sixes. The Punjab wicketkeeper justified the faith shown in him by the team management as they promoted him to open the innings with Martin Guptill.

Right from the time he smashed a four off the second ball he faced, he timed the ball sweetly collecting boundaries at will, going on to log his highest score in the last three seasons.

Even as he lost partners at the other end, the 32-year-old stood firm even unleashing the big shots.

Max effect

43 off 21 balls, five sixes and two fours. The Punjab stepped up at No3 and straightaway went after Mumbai most economical spinner Harbhajan Singh carting the veteran for three sixes.

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg ensured Punjab maintained the early momentum and finished with a high score.

Punjab’s Powerplay

60 runs in five overs, nine fours, one six. Mumbai bowlers boasted of the best economy rate (7.41) amongst all IPL teams before this game but Punjab openers made a mockery of it with a belligerent batting display.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah none of other three Mumbai bowlers were spared with Lasith Malinga the most expensive conceding 19 off his first over.

Brilliant Bumrah

4-0-24-1. When the rest of his bowling teammates went for more than 10 an over, Bumrah was the saving grace wth an economy rate of 6.00 and picking up the big wicket of Maxwell.

Bumrah displayed a cool head and the much-needed discipline on a pitch full of runs to emerge as the best bowler for Mumbai.

Eventful first over

Three boundaries and a dropped catch. Hardik Pandya’s first ball was lofted over cover by Guptill but off the third ball he was given a life by Harbhajan Singh at slip.

The Kiwi edged an outswinger and it flew high over slip with the leaping Mumbai veteran managing to get just a finger on the ball as it sped to the fence. Saha then finished the over in style with a crunching square drive.

Tale of the toss

The coin rolls in Mumbai’s favour and captain Rohit Sharma prefers to chase. Just like Kolkata Knight Riders did after winning the toss against Punjab at Mohali on Tuesday. But it were Punjab that came out smelling roses in the end. Maxwell will not mind losing the toss as long his team keeps winning.

9.00 pm

Kings XI Punjab were on course to set a stiff target for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their quest to make the IPL10 playoffs. After the end of 10 overs, they had blazed away to 126 for one with their captain Glenn Maxwell going strong on 43 not out off 18 balls smashing five sixes.

Wah Saha

43 not out, 26 balls, eight fours. The Punjab wicketkeeper justified the faith shown in him by the team management as they promoted him to open the innings with Martin Guptill. And right from the time he smashed a four off the second ball he faced, he timed the ball sweetly collecting boundaries at will, going on to log his highest score of the season. He was also involved in two fruitful partnerships by the 10th over — 68 runs off 5.3 overs with Guptill and 58 runs off 4.3 overs with his captain Maxwell.

Punjab power in Powerplay

60 runs in five overs, nine fours, one six. Mumbai bowlers boasted of the best economy rate (7.41) amongst all IPL teams before this game but Punjab openers made a mockery of it with a belligerent batting display. Barring Jasprit Bumrah (2-0-12-0) none of the other three Mumbai bowlers were spared with Lasith Malinga the most expensive conceding 19 off his first over.

