Jun 18, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India wins toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in CT final

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final here in the Oval, London today.

India is unchanged for the match, while Pakistan have brought back fit-again Mohammad Amir into the playing XI.

The Indian team comprises of -  Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Pakistan team, on the other hand, comprises of - Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

