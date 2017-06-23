India vs West Indies 2017: Virat Kohli and Co on a strong footing, start as favourites against Jason Holder's team

Moneycontrol News

India will take on hosts West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) on Friday as part of a short bilateral tour. The tour stretching from June 23 to July 9 features five ODIs and one Twenty20 International (T20I). This is India's first overseas tour in the past 12 months.

The first match comes just days after Indian head coach and former captain Anil Kumble vacated his position owing to 'differences' with skipper Virat Kohli.

India finished runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy last Sunday after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

India last toured the Caribbean in July-August 2016 to play four Test matches in the West Indies and two T20Is against the 'Windies' in Florida, USA. India won the Test series 2-0 and lost the T20I series 1-0 after the second match got washed out.

Matches

1st ODI - June 23 (Friday), Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

2nd ODI - June 25 (Saturday), Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

3rd ODI - June 30 (Friday), North Sound, Antigua

4th ODI - July 2 (Sunday), North Sound, Antigua

5th ODI - July 6 (Thursday), Kingston, Jamaica

Only T20I - July 9 (Sunday), Kingston, Jamaica

Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

Strengths

Barring the humiliating loss in the final, India's performance throughout the Champions Trophy was good. Performance over the last one year has also been terrific across formats.

Even though, the batting line-up drew flak for for the embarrassing collapse against Pakistan, the team has some in-form batsman. Dhawan, MS Dhoni are currently ranked in the top 15 while Kohli is ranked number one in the world.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks in prime form. While the Pakistani batsmen swatted Indian bowlers last Sunday, they couldn't milk Kumar. The 27-year-old was miserly and ended with 1/44 in his 10 overs. Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav too have been economical in Champions Trophy.

Heading into this cricketing season, India look like a well-oiled machine and a balanced side.

Weakness for India

While India has four batsmen in the top 15 ODI rankings, the team has not a single bowler in the same bracket.

From the current squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ranked 19th in the world, while Bumrah who is regarded as one of the best 'death bowlers' around, has been rested.

In T20I rankings, Ashwin is ranked 10th. But, that is mostly because of the good bowling performance in the 2016 World Twenty20. India has played just three T20Is since the last Caribbean tour and Ashwin did not play in any of the three.

Opportunities

Playing against a team ranked 9th in the world, there is not much at stake. However, India will leapfrog Australia to be ranked number two in ODIs if they whitewash the Windies in the ODI series.

If India beats West Indies in the lone-T20I, and South Africa beats England, India has a chance to be ranked number three in T20Is.

A series win for the team will also be a statement for captain Kohli who has been embroiled into an embarrassing tiff with a Cricketing great Anil Kumble and has been warned by the BCCI.

Threats

West Indies did not qualify for the Champions Trophy and played Afghanistan at home instead. They whitewashed the Afghan team in the three T20Is before the ODI series was drawn due of a washed out decider.

The Windies are fresh while the Indian players will be facing fatigue after the Champions Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a hectic cricketing season last year. India has also lost three out of their last four away ODIs against the West Indies.

On the weather front, there is bad news. Trinidad, were the first match is slated to happen was hit by Hurricane Bret on Tuesday. There are high chances of rain during the first two matches in Port of Spain, Trinidad and overcast skies are likely to continue during the series.

Series between the Champions Trophy finalists and a team currently ranked number 9th seems to be a no contest. India certainly looks a much better side on paper, but fans will still be hoping for the home team to give a fight.