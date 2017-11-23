India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: With clear skies in store, hosts hope to take series lead

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during a press conference in Nagpur on Thursday, ahead of the 2nd test match against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

An Angelo Matthews-led Sri Lankan side will take on India in the second Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.

The first Test in the three-match series had ended in a draw.

Batting first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India were bowled out for 172 in the first innings, after heavy rain hampered play for two days. Sri Lanka initially looked strong, but failed to get an extensive lead after they were bowled out for 294.

In the second innings, captain Virat Kohli scored his 18th Test century after opener KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 and 94 respectively. India eventually declared on the fifth day after setting the Sri Lankans a target of 231.

The visitors lost four wickets early and then lost three more towards the end of play, but bad light helped them stay afloat to draw the Test.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suranga Lakmal picked eight and seven wickets each. Mohammad Shami picked up six wickets.

Squad changes

Vijay Shankar, a 26-year-old all-rounder, has been brought in as a replacement to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has returned home for his wedding.

Vijay has been performing well for India A with both, the bat and the ball. He has had a number of shoulder and knee injuries over the last 18 months.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer averages just under 50 in First Class and has scored 10 centuries in the format. His most recent ton came against Odisha earlier this month. Shankar has picked 27 wickets in the 32 First Class matches he has played so far.

Dhawan too has gone back home owing to personal reasons.

What to expect

Weather forecasts are predicting clear and sunny conditions throughout the five days in Nagpur. The average temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius which would keep the pitch dry.

India has won three Tests, drawn one and lost one at this venue. India last played a Test here in 2015, when they defeated South Africa by 124 runs in a low scoring match. All of South Africa's wickets were shared by R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Amit Mishra.

The venue has also witnessed multiple high scoring games. But it remains to be seen what sort of a pitch would greet the two sides on Friday.

Kohli has however said that India's packed schedule has left no choice but to play on seam pitches at home as practice for the upcoming South Africa tour.

The Lankans would be happy knowing that they got some good individual performances in the first Test.

While the series is still alive, Sri Lanka will find no relief in the fact that it was rain that saved the day for them in Kolkata. This Indian side is earning a reputation of being a ruthless machine and will be pushing to take an unassailable lead in Nagpur.