India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Men in Blue look for another series win

Sri Lanka is all set to take on a confident Indian outfit in first of the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at the Baramati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

India registered an eight-wicket victory over the visitors in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, to clinch the three-match One Day International (ODI) series 2-1. Earlier in November, India had won the three-match Test series 1-0.

The T20I series will be India's last outing before the 'Men in Blue' embark on the challenging tour of South Africa in January.

The two south Asian nations have faced each other 11 times in T20Is. India has won seven of those matches while Sri Lanka has won four times.

Schedule

First T20I: December 20, CuttackSecond T20I: December 22, Indore

Third T20I: December 24, Mumbai

Indian squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi.

Mohammed Siraj, who made his international debut against New Zealand at Rajkot, has landed himself a spot in the squad. Right-arm pacer Basil Thampi, who hails from Kerala and had played for the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also been picked by the selectors along with Baroda Ranji team's Deepak Hooda, who also plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Sri Lankan squad

Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep and Vishwa Fernando.

Lasith Malinga has been "rested" by the Board due to personal reasons. Suranga Lakmal has also been omitted from the squad.

What to expect

Weather forecasts suggest that conditions are likely to be perfect for play. The temperatures may not be too low either.

The Baramati Stadium in Cuttack has hosted only one T20I in 2015. South Africa had bowled out India for 92 before wrapping up the match with a six-wicket win over the hosts. The play had to be stopped as the crowd repeatedly threw projectiles, including water bottles on the ground.

While the lone T20I was a low scoring match, ODI scores by the home side have surpassed the 350-run mark against England and Sri Lanka. It remains to be seen how the track behaves on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka had won four of their first seven T20Is against India. However, they have not managed to win even a single T20I out of the next seven.

However, the islanders would be hoping to grab their first bilateral series win on Indian soil.

This Indian squad has multiple fresh faces who would be hoping to get a chance to play. Yet, this fresh-faced Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma and stewarded by MS Dhoni, will be looking to extend their win record against the Lankans in the shortest format of the sport.

The Men in Blue would be also hoping to use this to prepare and take corrective measures ahead of their important tour of South Africa.