India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in freezing Dharamsala

A confident Indian side will take on Sri Lanka in the first One Day International (ODI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The match is a part of the three-match ODI series between the two subcontinent sides.

The ODI series follows a three-match Test series between the two sides, played over November. India trumped Sri Lanka 1-0 in the series, with most Indian batsmen scoring lots of runs and making the Lankans toil hard on the field for the better part of all three matches.

The first match, played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, ended in a draw after heavy rain washed out most of the first three days. India defeated the visitors by innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Nagpur.

The third Test, played in Delhi, was a hard-fought one but one that came with its share of controversies. The Lankan players complained about the poor air quality in the city and were visibly troubled by it, with a couple of players throwing up on the field in between overs.

The series win was India's ninth consecutive Test series victory, at par with the current record held by both Australia and England.

Head-to-head, the 'Men in Blue' have dominated 'the Lions' in all three formats. The two neighbours have played 155 ODIs in bilateral series and multilateral events, with India having one 88 times. The Sri Lankans have won 55 matches, while 11 matches yielded no result and one ended in a tie.

Schedule

1st ODI: December 10, Dharamsala2nd ODI: December 13, Mohali (Chandigarh)

3rd ODI: December 17, Vishakhapatnam

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series.

Indian Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli, who had earlier complained of not getting enough breaks, has been rested for the series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.

Sri Lankan Squad

Thisara Perera (Captain), Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera

What to expect

The Men in Blue are largely a better side than the Lions across formats, having drubbed the Lions 5-0 in Sri Lanka in August-September this year. India had won all of those matches with huge margins in absence of a real challenge from the islanders.

Rohit Sharma will be India's 24th ODI captain and seventh from Mumbai. Having led the Mumbai Ranji team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old carries a lot of captaincy experience.

Weather

Following a high decibel election campaign in the state, Himachal Pradesh's weather seems to have cooled down. The two sides will be greeted by cold and dreary conditions in Dharamsala. The day's high could be around 15 degree Celsius, while the temperature may drop to chilling 7 degrees later in the evening.

Chandigarh, the venue of the second game, would see similar temperatures with the day's high around 20 degrees Celsius. The evening could see temperatures drop to 13 degrees. While the temperatures in Vishakhapatnam are expected to be normal, the rip around the Bay of Bengal is susceptible to cyclone and heavy rain fall at this time of the year.

With a comprehensive Test series win in their kitty, this Indian side led by Rohit Sharma would want to seal chinks in their armour ahead of India's tour of South Africa. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be hoping for a change in fortunes, at least in the shorter format of the sport.

The series is an opportunity for Rohit to exhibit his captaincy skills. For Sri Lanka, a surprise win could prove to be climacteric, considering it is a side in transition.