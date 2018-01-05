India vs South Africa first Test preview: Virat Kohli’s men have a chance to make history

With confidence sky-high and a team rich in form, expectations are high from Virat Kohli’s team to clinch its first Test series win against the Proteas as the first Test of the three match series starts on Friday.

They start the series without the best pre-match preparation, heading straight into the first Test match without playing a match practice but coach Ravi Shastri has shrugged off this fear, saying that the Indian team is professional enough to adjust to any situation.

The first Test is going to be held at Cape Town - one of the most scenic venues in world cricket - but India’s record at this venue is nothing to write home about. They have played four games, losing two and drawing two.

India’s record in South Africa is woeful, having won only two Tests and losing eight games.

There have been reports that the usual bouncy Newlands track won’t be the same due to the worst drought that has hit the area.

Newlands has borehole-water supply and as per a report, groundsman Evan Flint said that things could get tricky.

"With the pitch, we've been able to carry on watering it as usual every day with borehole water. But the outfield, we've only watered it twice a week so it's a little bit drier and maybe not as lush as we would like it,” Flint had said.

The series will see the return of South African speedster Dale Steyn and with a rejuvenated AB de Villiers, the home side is well prepared to face the challenge of this Indian team, the number one Test side in the world. Steyn is five wickets away from becoming South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and will be expected to achieve this milestone in the first Test itself although he will be competing with Morne Morkel for a place in the side.

Kohli will be hoping that pacers Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav fire all cylinders and Hardik Pandya’s emergence gives the skipper a happy dilemma.

The Indian batting order will be tested by the South African attack comprising Rabada, Philander, Morkel and Steyn but the likes of Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are better prepared than ever to face their challenge.

However, a viral illness could keep Ravindra Jadeja out of the side and that means R Ashwin will be the sole spinner. Dhawan was passed fit by the medical team two days before the first Test and KL Rahul will in all likelihood warm the bench.

Probable XI (South Africa): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (wk), Faf du Plessis (skipper), Temba Bavuma, Chris Morris/Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Keshav Maharaja, 11 Morne Morkel/Dale Steyn

Probable XI (India): Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (skipper), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Match starts: 14:00 IST

Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary)