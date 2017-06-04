India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Cricket Score: Rivals set for battle

Live now
Jun 04, 2017 02:32 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Toss: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.
Pakistan declared their 12 players on the eve of the match: Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali,Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
Interestingly, Junaid Khan who has an impressive record against Indian captain Virat Kohli has been left out.
The pitch report: The surface looks great to bat on. It is also likely to help fast bowlers. Who ever wins the toss will want to bat first.
The pitch report and the toss will take place in the next half an hour. For now, let's just remind you of the squads.
India Squad
V Kohli (captain), R Ashwin, JJ Bumrah, S Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), RA Jadeja, KM Jadhav, KD Karthik, B Kumar, Mohammed Shami, HH Pandya, AM Rahane, RG Sharma, UT Yadav, Yuvraj Singh
Pakistan Squad
Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
The run-up to his game has been dominated by an alleged rift between Indian coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. But the skipper dismissed these reports at a presser on Saturday.
Dressing room spats are Pakistan's thing, so this time the shoe is on the other foot for a change. Pakistan, in fact, look a settled bunch despite the obvious inexperience in the ranks.
As always with games in England, the weather is a worry. Rain washed out Friday's game between Australia and New Zealand, and is expected to be a factor again today. While it's bright at the moment, thunderstorms are forecast for later in the day.
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of this ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.
Three games have already been played in this 'mini World Cup', but today's the one that everyone's been waiting for as the traditional rivals take the field.
The build-up to this game has been overshadowed by the sad events a hundred miles away in London. Six people were killed and at least 48 injured in a terror attack late on Saturday after a van rammed into pedestrians and three men got out and stabbed people nearby. The incident took place less than a fortnight after a blast at concert in Manchester killed more than 20 people.
There has been a lockdown at the hotel of the Indian cricket team in Birmingham because of the attack while security has been stepped up for both teams.
While the events cannot be ignored, sport has a knack of being a welcome distraction, so let's turn our focus to the field, where we'll bring you live updates from what is expected to be a feast.