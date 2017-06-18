App
Jun 18, 2017 06:17 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Updates: Pakistan set for strong finish

It's India vs Pakistan at the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval. Live updates.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Follow the LIVE India vs Pakistan scorecard here.

  • Jun 18, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Jadhav continues! Hafeez goes big! A six over mid-wicket. Imad follows suit with a six straight down the ground! 16 off the over.

    After 45 overs,Pakistan 294/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 32 , Imad Wasim 11)

  • Jun 18, 06:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Bumrah is back into the attack. Hafeez times it well and gets a boundary at deep mid-wicket, on the second ball. Few more singles give Pakistan eight off the over.

    After 44 overs,Pakistan 278/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 24 , Imad Wasim 3)

  • Jun 18, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Jadhav is back into the attack. After a dot and a single, Babar was looking to go big. But he ends up hitting one straight to Yuvraj Singh in the deep. Jadhav has yet again picked a key wicket at a crucial moment! Imad Wasim is the new batsman at the crease.

    After 43 overs,Pakistan 270/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 18 , Imad Wasim 1)

  • Jun 18, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Babar Azam hits it straight to Yuvraj Singh in the deep!

    Babar Azam c Yuvraj Singh b Jadhav 46 (52)

  • Jun 18, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Kumar continues as expected. Hafeez sweeps a boundary at fine-leg on the third ball. A wide and a few singles help Pakistan score nine runs off the over.

    Pakistan could still reach around 350 by scoring 10 runs per over from here.

    After 42 overs,Pakistan 266/3 ( Babar Azam 46 , Mohammad Hafeez 15)

  • Jun 18, 05:58 PM (IST)

    Mohammad Hafeez is the new batsman in at the crease. Jadeja is back to bowl his eighth over. First ball, Hafeez goes down the ground for a four at long-off. Again on the fourth ball, Hafeez picks a boundary at fine-leg.

    After 41 overs,Pakistan 257/3 ( Babar Azam 44 , Mohammad Hafeez 9)

  • Jun 18, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack and is likely to bowl five overs on the trot. He had conceded just 10 runs off his first 5 overs. Malik gets beaten by Kumar’s length. Next ball, Shoaib Malik hits one straight to Kedar Jadhav at cover point. Very important wicket for India as the partnership was about to shift gears. Just one run off the over.

    After 40 overs,Pakistan 247/3 ( Babar Azam 43 , Mohammad Hafeez 0)

  • Jun 18, 05:53 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Shoaib Malik hits one straight to Kedar Jadhav at cover point.

    Shoaib Malik c Jadhav b Kumar 12 (16)

